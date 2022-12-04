Read full article on original website
wtae.com
One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
beavercountyradio.com
Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission
(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
explore venango
Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 8
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 8 in Franklin. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the incident happened on State Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road), north of Airport Road, in the City of Franklin, Venango County, around 7:41 a.m. on November 22.
Coroner identifies victim of Youngstown crash that sheared vehicle in half
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a crash in Youngstown in which the vehicle split into two pieces.
977rocks.com
explore venango
One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
Charges filed against Newton Falls police chief, former sheriff’s deputy
Charges have been filed against Newton Falls' police chief and a former sheriff's deputy, alleging dereliction of duty after a crash that killed a woman in 2020.
Woman steals truck from Edinboro homeowner, police file charges
Police filed charges against a woman who stole an Edinboro man’s truck after standing outside their house. On Dec. 4 around 9:22 a.m., James Roberts reported to police that he watched his truck being driven out of his driveway by a woman, identified as Holly Kingston, 46, of Hadley, PA. According to a report, Kingston […]
explore venango
State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
Grove City man sentenced for woman’s killing
A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Died in Chippewa Township Fire
(Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabuaer has identified the victim of a fire that occurred Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday night in Chippewa Township. Gabauer said via release that 67-year-old Rebecca Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 100 Woodland Road in the township. When first responders arrived they found Crawford unresponsive in the home that suffered severe damage from the fire. Gabauer said the cause and manner of Crawford’s death is still under investigation.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Man Arrested in Connection with Breaking into Howland Township (OH) Fire Station
A man was arrested after he was found by Howland Township firefighters rummaging through the kitchen cabinets of their living quarters at the main township fire station in Warren (OH), TribToday.com reported. Police officers were dispatched about 4:37 a.m. Sunday and found a man, identified as Raymond Morgan, seated on...
977rocks.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
Police seize 100g meth, 25g fentanyl from Salem woman
A woman has been sentenced to 14 years in person after police believe she was involved in the transportation and sale of illegal drugs in Columbiana County.
explore venango
Truck Slams into Multiple Vehicles on Route 208, Fire Department Extricates Driver
SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 36-year-old man was injured in an accident on Wednesday morning in which his flatbed truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a building along State Route 208. According to Clarion-based State Police, this incident happened around 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, on State...
Rollover crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Boardman on Monday evening.
Man cited for dumping mattress in front of no-littering sign
Code enforcement officers cited a man for littering Monday after they say he was caught on camera dumping a mattress in front of a sign warning people that littering can lead to a $1,000 fine.
pbrtv.com
Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck
PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown
An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.
wtae.com
