2022 NFL Distribution Map: Check out if you will get to see the Steelers vs. Falcons game in Week 13

Heading into the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had several question marks which included the quarterback situation, offensive line inconsistency and lack of depth on the defensive side of the ball. Since August, the team has slowly developed a solution at the signal-caller position with rookie Kenny Pickett getting better each week. A strong rushing attack emerged after the bye week and the defense is currently the healthiest it’s been all year.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO