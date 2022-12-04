Defending state champion SHG not happy in 25-point win

Without knowing which team lost, it would’ve been impossible to tell based on the post-game locker room talks.

The coaches for both Sacred Heart-Griffin and Lanphier made their frustrations known after Saturday’s finale of the Showcase Saturday at the BOS Center. But it was the tone in the Class 3A defending state champion SHG locker room that was perhaps the most surprising.

SHG (3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Central State Eight Conference) beat Lanphier by 25 points — 67-42.

Lanphier’s performance — 24 turnovers, just four assists and at times a lack of energy — made it understandable why coach Blake Turner was disappointed in his squad, regardless whether the opponent was a state champion or not.

But it was SHG coach Tim Allen’s post-game focus that would catch many off-guard. The Cyclones shot 50%, raced up and down the court and led wire to wire. For a team that has had just two practices together after the SHG football team won the Class 4A state championship a week before, it seemed a solid performance.

Allen, however, knows what his team is capable of and said he expects better.

“Horrible,” Allen said. “No help defense, rotations were bad, we got out-rebounded. I’d rather win by 10 and play a little better than that. We’ve had two practices and that’s what it looked like today.

“Our goal, and I’ll publicly say it, I want to be the No. 1 team in the state — (Class) 4A, 3A, 2A — and we’ve got the players to do it and tonight we were No. 200.”

The players got the message.

“I know we have potential to improve,” said Jake Hamilton, who had 17 points for the team lead, along with Zack Hawkinson. “On Monday in practice, I know that we’re going to be really aggressive.”

Hawkinson added: “We just kind of had an off-night. Drive-and-kicks weren’t really going for us like they normally are. We’ve got to work (the football players) back into it but I think we’ll be just fine.”

Bryce Musgrave came in off the bench and scored 13 points with three 3-pointers.

Lanphier’s Jessie Bates was the lone double-digit scorer (10 points) for the Lions (3-2, 1-1). And even going against the defending state champion wasn’t a good enough excuse for the performance, a dispirited Turner said. But he added it wasn’t a demoralizing loss for his team.

“I think that we are a young team and at times it shows,” Turner said. “Early in the season, we played two big-time games against two really good teams and we laid an egg both times.”

Lanphier lost 58-39 to Quincy on Nov. 26.

“We have to figure out a way to be in those games,” Turner added. “I’m used to coaching teams that are tough, that are physical and get after it and take it personal when (opponents) score and I don’t think they’ve bought into that yet. Once we buy into defending the way we need to defend, anything can happen.”

Better late than not at all

One could say that it took Southeast a little more than three quarters to execute a formula that would finally put away Springfield High in the sixth game of the Showcase.

The Spartans used their athleticism from their two forwards, and with some nifty passing from point guard Dom Hobbs, it was enough to pull out a 47-39 CS8 win over the Senators.

Hobbs (seven points) had three key assists in the fourth period that led to two scores for Seth Doss and another to Jaylene Simmons that pushed Southeast's lead to 44-36 late in the game. It was pivotal for the Spartans after Springfield had gotten within 30-29 to start the final period.

"Dom's a huge playmaker for us," Doss said. "When he's in that mode where he starts distributing the ball, it makes it so much easier for me and Jaylene to start scoring. We work really well in the post game but Dom — whenever you get him in the open court and he starts making plays — you just know it's going to be a good night."

"When you have Seth Doss and Jaylene Simmons in there, you need to look in there first," Southeast coach Lawrence Thomas said. "We need to be able for them to touch the ball a little more than what they did tonight, and we'll get that message across."

The positive finish in the fourth quarter helped Southeast negate a 2-for-17 shooting night from 3-point range, including going 1-for-12 in the first half. The Spartans missed their first nine 3-point attempts until Hobbs made a trey with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the first half.

"When we miss them, I think we take too many," said Thomas of the 3-point attempts. "When we make them, I don't think we take too many."

Southeast (2-3 overall, 1-1 in the CS8) took advantage of 10 first-quarter turnovers by Springfield to build a 12-4 advantage after one.

"It started with our defense," said Doss of the fast start. "Throughout the years, we've been known for our defense — and once we were able to speed guys up — I feel like it opens up for transition."

But the Senators (3-3, 1-1) stayed in the contest when the Spartans committed seven turnovers of their own in the second period to cut the deficit to 21-17 at the half. The two teams combined for 31 turnovers in the first half and 52 overall.

"We've had the turnover bug a lot this year," Thomas said. "We just came off a game (a 71-48 home loss to Normal U-High on Thursday) where we got 31 turnovers, and we haven't been as settled as we want to be as a team. The kids are still playing for each other and they understand that we have a long season ahead. We've got to improve that part. When we do take care of the ball, we get easy looks, but we have to capitalize on the easy looks. We missed a lot of layups tonight."

Fortunately for Southeast, Springfield could not take advantage when Carlos Day scored five straight points to give the Senators a 27-25 lead midway through the third period. The Spartans then closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run to regain control and lead 30-27 heading into the fourth.

Doss logged a game-high 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. He made 8 of 10 free throw attempts. Simmons put in seven points in the final quarter and finished with 11 on 5 of 7 shooting to go along with five boards.

Day was the only Springfield player in double figures with 11 points.

The makings of something good in Morgan County

There's potential with Jacksonville.

The Crimsons got 46 points from three players — Amaree Burries, Isaiah Martinez and Zaidyn Jeffries — and had the most well-rounded effort from its squad in a 55-49 win over Decatur Eisenhower in the fourth game of the Showcase.

“I thought they did a great job of looking for each other,” Jacksonville coach J.R. Dugan said. “This is one of the first games all season where all three have scored significant numbers. If we could get those three guys consistently in the 10, 12, 14 points — all three of them — I think we could be tough to beat.”

Burries, one of three sophomores on the Crimsons’ roster, scored a game-high 19 points on seven of 14 shooting while Martinez, a junior, had 15. Martinez led Jacksonville (2-3 overall, 1-2 in the CS8) with eight rebounds and Burries had seven. Jeffries finished the game with 12 points.

Jacksonville outscored Eisenhower 17-8 in the second quarter to lead 28-23 at halftime. Martinez was 4-for-4 for eight points to start the second half as Jacksonville raced out to a 38-27 lead in the third quarter.

“We had a rough start to the beginning of the year — especially me on the offensive end,” Martinez said. “It felt really good to have this game.”

Martinez said the team has welcomed Burries, who missed last season due to an injury. Martinez said Burries gives the team a true ball handler and takes pressure off of himself.

“We could be really good,” Burries said. “I think we need to keep putting in the practice to get better, we need to work on our transitions.”

Burries had 11 points in the second quarter.

But Eisenhower (0-5, 0-2) made a run and tied the game 49-49 on a Maurli Carson putback in the final 90 seconds following back-to-back Jacksonville turnovers. With the Panthers poised to take a lead, Jacksonville’s Kellen Leifheit, who finished with seven points, blocked Sincer Jackson's layup attempt which led to a Jeffries’ jumper to give the Crimsons their final lead with 56 seconds left.

“That may have won the game if I’m being honest with you,” Jeffries said of Leifheit’s block. “That block saved us.”

Burries put the game away with two buckets over the final 41 seconds.

Eisenhower coach Rodney Walker was disappointed his team couldn’t close it out after scoring seven straight points to tie the game. Walker, who said his full team has yet to play together, is tired of getting almost-wins.

“That’s all we’ve been doing lately, is hanging around,” Walker said. “We’ve been short three or four players, still short, and we’ve got guys out there doing stuff, playing positions they’re not normally used to. It will just be good when we have our whole team; we’re just trying to survive right now.”

Calvary touts promising young group

Calvary coach Tives Gardner has good reason to be excited.

Only senior Ben Crowder and junior Connor Brown return to the starting lineup but this relatively new group already seems to click.

The Saints (3-3) rebounded from a 40-37 deficit late in the third quarter en route to a 51-47 nonconference victory over Maroa-Forsyth in the event's opener.

Sophomore newcomer Amari Anderson hit 5 of 6 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to cement the win. The nimble point guard finished with 13 points.

“This is only his second game and he's very skillful,” Gardner said. “I'm teaching him to be a point guard. He's a scoring point guard, but I'm trying to transform him into a passing guard because that's what we need on this team. We need somebody to pass the ball to the guy that needs the ball.”

Brown is chief among them.

He recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds and shot 9 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

“Connor is really learning how to be that leader and taking that responsibility as being that guy, and I love it,” Gardner said. “He has so much passion for the game, he just plays hard.”

Pretzels display depth in win

New Berlin senior guard Gavin Abbott was unavailable due to injury. No problem.

Junior guard Tanner Frye filled the void, sophomore guard Griffin Fuchs provided a spark off the bench and Class 1A No. 4-ranked New Berlin (6-0) topped Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 37-21 in nonconference action.

Fuchs and senior guard Kevin Howell each hit two 3s in the second period to build a 25-14 halftime advantage. Both finished with six points.

“Griffin Fuchs is a sophomore; good shooter,” New Berlin coach Blake Lucas said. “He just needs to get a little more comfortable with the ball, but he can put the ball in the hole. He kind of has court savvy and a knack for getting that ball in the hole.”

Junior forward Lucas Bixby powered the Pretzels with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow junior forward Gannon Dodd had six points and four rebounds.

Flip Holmes and Kaleb Williams led the Knights (0-4) with seven points apiece.

“Our practices are extremely competitive and that just makes everybody better,” Lucas said. “Moving forward we're going to just continue to get better and take things one game at a time and hopefully peak here in about February and March.”

Jones provides bright spot for Titans

Chatham Glenwood has a force in the frontcourt in the form of Josh Jones.

The lengthy senior forward scored eight of his 14 points in the third quarter to fuel the Titans to a 56-46 Central State Eight Conference victory over Rochester.

Glenwood led 38-22 by the end of the third period via Jones in the post. That helped offset the loss of sophomore guard Mason Marshall, who went down with an ankle injury after the break. Marshall ended with 10 points.

Senior guard Logan Tomlinson tallied a game-high 16 points, including 12 in the final stanza.

“I think that was a big key for us to get Josh going and kind of spread the floor and get him some looks in the middle,” Glenwood coach Kody Kirkpatrick said. “I think no matter who was guarding him, he had a three, four or five-inch height advantage, so really wanted to use that, get in the middle and let him do some things.”

The Titans (4-1 overall, 1-1 CS8) otherwise struggled to find a groove and committed 24 turnovers. Kirkpatrick said they need to be stronger with the ball and work harder to get open against the trap.

Adam Staley led Rochester (2-2, 0-2) with 11 points while Darrias Christmon and Lucca Marchiroro had 10 apiece.

“We're just trying to find our identity right now and we're kind of struggling to do that,” Kirkpatrick said. “We're still looking for guys that we can count on and trust to be out there on the floor, and to play hard and be unselfish. It's been a work in progress, and it still is.”

MacArthur succeeds in transition

Decatur MacArthur built a 12-0 lead before beating Normal U-High 66-42 in a Central State Eight Conference match.

The Generals (5-0 overall, 2-0 CS8) forced the Pioneers (3-3, 1-1) into 20 turnovers and got 20 of its 27 baskets inside the 3-point line — including many at the rim in transition.

Azarion Richardson led MacArthur with 21 while Stevie Tatum finished with 13 and Makhi Wright netted 12.

Ty Blake led U-High with 16. The Pioneers had more success against the Generals' half-court defense but with 20 turnovers and a 38% shooting performance, MacArthur was in transition for much of the game.

Contact The State Journal-Register sports department at sports@sj-r.com.