Georgia State

NBC News

How Sen. Warnock’s win in Georgia runoff election impacts U.S. political landscape

Voters in Georgia on Tuesday re-elected incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who beat out Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the state’s high stakes runoff election. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down what the political landscape in the U.S. looks like now that the midterm elections have officially been decided and how important a stronger majority in the Senate could be for Democrats heading into the next Congress. Dec. 7, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Schumer celebrates expanded Senate majority with Georgia win: 'It's big'

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took an emotional victory lap on Wednesday after Democrats won the Georgia runoff and secured an outright majority with a 51st Senate seat. The New York Democrat said he was “brought to tears last night” watching Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in his re-election victory speech, talk about how his mother went from picking cotton and tobacco as a teenager to picking her son to be a U.S. senator. He showered praise on Warnock for an “inspiring” campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday decided the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

College students shed light on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

What to watch in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff election

ATLANTA — (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
ATLANTA, GA
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Climate Change and Warns That the Government Will “Force You To Drive an EV”

After Gov. Kemp announces 8,000 new EV jobs in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 6, Georgia's most-controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to claim that warnings of global warming haven't amounted to anything, since "the planet hasn't instantly exploded in a fireball."
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

With latest win, Warnock rises as a major Democratic star

In the span of two years, Democrat Raphael Warnock has bested his competition in four different Senate elections, either winning a plurality of the vote (in the Nov. 2020 and Nov. 2022 generals) or a majority in the subsequent runoffs (Jan. 2021 and Dec. 2022). He’s raised a combined $300...
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections

Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
