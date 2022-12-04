Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff
In his concession speech, Herschel Walker thanked his supporters and donors, adding that his campaign put up “one heck of a fight” for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate seat. Walker encouraged Americans to continue to cast their votes in upcoming elections as he will “never stop fighting for Georgia.” Dec. 7, 2022.
Takeaways from the 2022 Georgia runoff: Warnock's win expands Democratic power in the Senate as his own star rises
ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock wrapped up his “one more time” tour with a victory Tuesday in the runoff, defeating Republican rival Herschel Walker to secure a six-year term. “Against unspeakable odds, here we stand together,” he said. Here are four takeaways from the Georgia...
Warnock, Walker face off in Georgia runoff election
In Georgia, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are facing off tonight to decide the nation's final Senate seat. NBC News’ Peter Alexander brings us the latest election updates.Dec. 7, 2022.
Map: High turnout powered Warnock to victory in Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., kept his supporters energized ahead of Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff, and it showed on the electoral map. Turnout was high for Tuesday’s election, an NBC News analysis of election data shows, with runoff turnout at almost 90% of the general election’s level. That...
How Sen. Warnock’s win in Georgia runoff election impacts U.S. political landscape
Voters in Georgia on Tuesday re-elected incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who beat out Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the state’s high stakes runoff election. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down what the political landscape in the U.S. looks like now that the midterm elections have officially been decided and how important a stronger majority in the Senate could be for Democrats heading into the next Congress. Dec. 7, 2022.
Schumer celebrates expanded Senate majority with Georgia win: 'It's big'
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took an emotional victory lap on Wednesday after Democrats won the Georgia runoff and secured an outright majority with a 51st Senate seat. The New York Democrat said he was “brought to tears last night” watching Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in his re-election victory speech, talk about how his mother went from picking cotton and tobacco as a teenager to picking her son to be a U.S. senator. He showered praise on Warnock for an “inspiring” campaign.
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
accesswdun.com
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday decided the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Senate runoff live updates | More than half of votes already counted
ATLANTA — Here we go again, Georgia. For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State are headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate. The hugely consequential race pits Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock...
Spike Lee rallies crowd at Warnock party as votes are counted
Award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee tells the crowd at a party for Sen. Raphael Warnock "we're in a very pivotal moment in history" as voters wait for results in the Georgia Senate election.Dec. 7, 2022.
Warnock celebrates win: 'The people have spoken'
Sen. Raphael Warnock thanks supporters and reflected on his mother's history in a speech after his projected win the in Georgia Senate runoff race.Dec. 7, 2022.
Latest Supreme Court case could help 2024 election deniers claim the White House
On its face, Moore v. Harper, the case being considered by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, deals with whether the North Carolina Supreme Court acted within its rights last year. In 2021, the state's highest court overturned the congressional redistricting maps drawn by the GOP-controlled state Legislature for being gerrymandered along partisan lines.
WRDW-TV
College students shed light on Georgia voting law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
WRDW-TV
Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
What to watch in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff election
ATLANTA — (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Climate Change and Warns That the Government Will “Force You To Drive an EV”
After Gov. Kemp announces 8,000 new EV jobs in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 6, Georgia's most-controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to claim that warnings of global warming haven't amounted to anything, since "the planet hasn't instantly exploded in a fireball."
Supreme Court weighs North Carolina dispute that could upend election law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a major case that could upend election law as the justices consider whether to reinstate Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina. The appeal brought by North Carolina Republicans asks the justices to embrace a hitherto obscure legal argument called the...
With latest win, Warnock rises as a major Democratic star
In the span of two years, Democrat Raphael Warnock has bested his competition in four different Senate elections, either winning a plurality of the vote (in the Nov. 2020 and Nov. 2022 generals) or a majority in the subsequent runoffs (Jan. 2021 and Dec. 2022). He’s raised a combined $300...
The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections
Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state
Investigators say eight girls ranging in age from 11 to 16 who ran away from away from their home in Arizona were found in Washington state. The FBI says the girls were wives of Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet. KPNX’s Chase Golightly reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
