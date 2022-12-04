6 red zone trips, 1 TD: Why Purdue kicked 5 field goals in Big Ten title loss to Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — By the time kickoff rolled around for Saturday evening’s Big Ten title game, the college football community – save Nick Saban – had largely come to the agreement that Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and TCU would face off in the game’s four-team playoff. The Wolverines, more than a two-touchdown favorite over Purdue entering Lucas Oil Stadium, could clobber Purdue, as many expected, and likely remain the 2nd-ranked team in the country. Lose? Quite possibly the same.

For the Boilermakers, the program’s first appearance in the conference championship game marked an opportunity to, if nothing else, force the Rose Bowl committee to think long and hard before handing No. 8-ranked Penn State (10-2) the Big Ten’s annual bid to Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 2. A 9-4 Big Ten champ on a four-game win streak with a surprise win against playoff-bound Michigan would have quite the case.

Nearly 22 years removed from their last Rose Bowl bid in Drew Brees’ final college start, you might’ve expected Purdue to be in win-at-all-cost mode against the Wolverines. Then why, might you ask, did Purdue and head coach Jeff Brohm elect to kick five field goals against Michigan and turn six red zone trips into just 19 points?

“I think the main thing was that’s a really good football team,” Brohm said post-game, referring to Michigan’s ability to force his team into missed opportunities once the Boilermakers crossed midfield Saturday. “We hung in there. We had our chances. I knew at some point that was going to cost us, and in the second half, it cost us when (Michigan) picked up the intensity.”

Brohm hinted the continuous decisions to take the three points off the foot of Mitchell Fineran, who was perfect on the night on field goals from 33, 45, 43, 27 and 32 yards, came down to a couple key things: His team’s dire need to take points whenever they presented themselves against arguably the top defense in the country and the hope that the next time down the field would be better.

Because in Purdue’s lone touchdown drive of the game, which kicked off the team’s scoring Saturday on its second drive, saw the Boilers cap things with chunk plays through the air between quarterback Aidan O’Connell and star wideout Charlie Jones of 15, 14 and then 17 yards. Then, receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. ate up 20 more on the ground to set up Devin Mockobee’s 1-yard touchdown scamper. As Michigan flashed throughout its dominant second half, Purdue looked early-on as if it just might be able to rely on gashing the Wolverines enough to string drive after drive together and remain stride-for-stride.

Brohm seemed to think as much when he called for a fake punt in Purdue’s third possession of the game, his team facing 4th-and-4 on its own 44-yardline, knotted with Michigan in the 1st quarter 7-apiece. And after tight end Payne Durham took the direct snap and scampered around the left edge exactly for the four yards his team needed, O’Connell and Jones connected the next play for 25 yards to deliver a roar out of the small but mighty pockets of black and gold inside Lucas Oil.

The sequence that followed, instead, became all too familiar and left many storming up the stadium steps toward the exits while their team continued to scratch and claw for any semblance of hope in the fourth quarter:

Minimal rushing gain. Sack off a bungled snap. Short pass nowhere near the sticks on third down, and in the field goal unit came. Fineran’s first of five field goals gave Purdue a lead for more than six minutes early in the second quarter, 10-7, but the way in which mental mistakes, penalties and turnovers would flow with regularity as Purdue neared or moved inside Michigan’s 20-yard-line over the game’s final 45 minutes would soon keep them at arm’s length – and then prevent them from mounting any sort of serious comeback.

Now trailing 14-10 in the final minutes of the first half, O’Connell connected with wideout TJ Sheffield on 3rd-and-12 on the team’s own 47 for a 20-yard pickup that looked as if it might spark a halftime lead for the heavy underdogs. A 5-yard rush and two incomplete passes later, Brohm faced the decision on what to do with 4th-and-5 on the Michigan 28.

The Purdue head coach opted for the points. That Michigan defense O’Connell, Jones and company found holes in the other 80 yards of the field would almost seamlessly turn it up a notch or two and resemble every bit of the unit that had given up more than 17 points just once since the calendar turned to October.

“It becomes tough to run the ball on them. They tighten their coverage, and we just couldn’t score touchdowns,” Brohm said of Michigan’s red zone defense. “We’d find a way to move the ball down the field, and then they’d stiffen up once we got inside the 20. I give them a lot of credit because we just couldn’t convert down there.

“They’d get up on us and guarded us, got us under pressure so (Aidan) couldn’t wait too long to throw.”

Purdue’s largest red zone disappointment Saturday came in its first second-half trip, when after chunk plays through the air (32-yard catch by Jones) and on the ground (25-yard run from Mockobee), O’Connell was caught eyeing Jones, who Saturday set Purdue’s single-season receiving yards record. Jones’ childhood friend found him 13 times for 162 yards, but one of three missed targets was extra costly, a call thrown a half-step behind Jones on a post route that Michigan cornerback will snagged on the 1-yard-line.

Though Michigan would follow with one of its four punts on the day, Purdue’s immediate trip back into the red zone lacked the rhythm they had looked to be building minutes prior. After grabbing 1st-and-goal from the 8-yard-line, Purdue lost three yards on both first and third downs, made worse by an unsportsmanlike conduct call following the third down failure that extended Fineran’s field goal attempt from 28 to 43 yards.

But with an interception of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy the following drive, Michigan looked catchable – if Purdue could execute. Having given up a pair of touchdowns to Michigan less than 4:30 into the second half, the Boilers were again deep in Wolverine territory, as O’Connell found Mershawn Rice for a clutch 21-yard completion to the Michigan 14 on 3rd-and-10.

Four yards across the next three plays gave Brohm and his coaching staff a look at 4th-and-6 from the 10. Another field goal would trim Michigan’s two-score lead from 12 points to nine – hardly meaningfully different at that point. A touchdown, having held the Wolverines scoreless for an entire quarter, would suddenly bring them within five.

But needing six yards with only a 20-yard field to play with, Brohm argued after the game, was too tight a window with pressure his offensive line and skill players were seeing. Maybe, just maybe they’d take three more points, and then next time down would be different.

“We had a lot of 4th-and-longs from the 10 or 12 or farther, and those chances just aren’t very good,” Brohm said postgame. “You’re looking at the score and trying to measure how many points or touchdowns we needed. (In hindsight), we could take a lot of things back.

“Field goals aren’t good enough to win in these types of games. We’ve got to look and see what we could’ve done differently.”

When the clock struck zero and the confetti fell on the Wolverines as they basked in the satisfaction of a back-to-back trip to the College Football Playoff, both teams had scored six times Saturday. Purdue, even, had crept its way inside the red zone twice more than Michigan. And still, the score told the entire story, execution under pressure largely the difference: Michigan 43, Purdue 22.