4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
KPLC TV
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
Healthy resources available on Northside of Lafayette
The Center provided vital health and wellness information, workshops and seminars to all Lafayette citizens, especially the city's underserved populations.
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
Lafayette City Marshal's host second annual Feed the Seniors Drive-Thru
The Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas and his team will be hosting their Second Annual Feed the Seniors drive-thru
Wellness center breaks down barriers for senior citizen care
Although wisdom often comes with age, the support senior citizens need may not.
How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful
Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
Town of Henderson makes way for Margaritaville
Cajun Palms RV Resort in Henderson is in the process of changing to Margaritaville RV Resort. We talk with campers, resort management, and the mayor about this change.
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
NOLA.com
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
Mexican restaurant in New Iberia closes doors for good
A Mexican restaurant in New Iberia has announced that they are permanently closed.
Lafayette Early 90s Holiday Commercials Bring About Christmas Nostalgia
The holidays always bring a sense of nostalgia to homes everywhere. This compilations of early 90s commercials in Lafayette will bring back all the memories from years past.
Coffeeweed Cottage—A Unique Coffee Shop Coming to Lafayette
A coffee shop with an interesting twist is coming to Lafayette and you will definitely want to check it out.
theadvocate.com
Hilliard museum to host gala honoring Roger Ogden, philanthropist and art benefactor
The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold a gala next month to honor Roger Houston Ogden and his legacy as a collector of Southern art. The “2023 Gala at the Museum, A Night to Honor Roger Ogden,” will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and include a cocktail reception, dinner with John Folse as the chef and preview of “Envisioning the South: The Roger Houston Ogden Collection.”
Rising water bills upsetting residents
Elton residents are upset by the rising costs of their water bills. KATC spoke with residents to hear their concerns and the Mayor Pro Tempore for answers.
Squatters were in and out of abandoned hotel in Lafayette where fire happened, officials said
they find a way to get inside the rooms
The Lafayette Animal Shelter is offering free pet adoptions this holiday season
The Lafayette Animal shelter is offering free pet adoptions this holiday season. The "Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope" free adoption event runs now through December 10th.
Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day
It's been a busy, scary day at Beau Chene High School.
Remembering Michele Elaine Oakes Boutilier
"She had a love for babies and a love for the elderly so and everybody that I've ever talked to that knew her said she had a temper like a wild cat."
Abbeville Meridional
Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
Council Preview: City Council weighs in on new Heymann Center location
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Parish Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Lafayette 101. Heymann Performing Arts Center. The Heymann Center is a budgeted unit of Lafayette...
