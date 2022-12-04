ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful

Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
Hilliard museum to host gala honoring Roger Ogden, philanthropist and art benefactor

The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold a gala next month to honor Roger Houston Ogden and his legacy as a collector of Southern art. The “2023 Gala at the Museum, A Night to Honor Roger Ogden,” will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and include a cocktail reception, dinner with John Folse as the chef and preview of “Envisioning the South: The Roger Houston Ogden Collection.”
Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux

Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
