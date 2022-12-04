ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening. The shooting has left investigators searching for up to three suspects, and it has residents saying that shootings are happening way too frequently […]
BRONX, NY
amny.com

Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
anash.org

Shooter Arrested After Massive Crown Heights Manhunt

An armed suspect wanted for 2 murders was apprehended by Police Tuesday morning after an intensive manhunt that brought hundreds of police personnel to Crown Heights. A serial shooting suspect wanted in connection with three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday after an intensive manhunt.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting

A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police.  Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences

Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
SAG HARBOR, NY
BronxVoice

Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx

BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot after exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a gunfight with police after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in the Bronx Sunday morning, authorities said. The incident began when officers responded to a car break-in near 149th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and spotted a car driving […]
BRONX, NY

