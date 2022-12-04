Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
3 hospitalized, including teen, after shooting in the Bronx, suspect at-large
Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police. The victims were hit outside the Bronx Gourmet Deli and Happy Convenience Store on the corner of East 180th Street.
4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD
WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening. The shooting has left investigators searching for up to three suspects, and it has residents saying that shootings are happening way too frequently […]
amny.com
Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
NYPD: Gunman connected to 3 shootings, 2 fatal, across NYC in custody
Police say the man connected to killing two people and injuring a 96-year-old in a total of three shootings across New York City is under police custody.
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Here's a curious crime: Man steals 10 empty envelopes from Bronx gas station, NYPD says
The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a man sought in a burglary at a Bronx gas station last month, authorities said.
anash.org
Shooter Arrested After Massive Crown Heights Manhunt
An armed suspect wanted for 2 murders was apprehended by Police Tuesday morning after an intensive manhunt that brought hundreds of police personnel to Crown Heights. A serial shooting suspect wanted in connection with three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday after an intensive manhunt.
22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting
A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
Suspect sought in Fort Salonga home burglary
The incident happened between July 8 and July 11 of 2021.
Woman attempts to kidnap boy, 5, walking on Brooklyn street with parents
A woman attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy who was walking with his parents in Brooklyn Monday evening, authorities said.
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at Large
BRONX - At least two men are dead and a third was injured in unrelated shootings across the borough on Thanksgiving. Police are still searching for suspects in the three shootings.
14 men part of NY's 'Double Nine Grim Reapers' gang charged with robbery, narcotics offenses
Fourteen members of a New York gang called the “Double Nine Grim Reapers,” including the gang’s two co-founders, were charged with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses, authorities said Tuesday.
2 People Injured In Yonkers Road Rage Incident, Police Ask Public For Information
Police asked the public for information after two people were injured in a road rage incident in Westchester County. The incident happened on I-87 south in Yonkers near Exit 6 (Tuckahoe Road) at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported. Police said two males, whose...
longisland.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences
Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx
BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
Suspect in critical condition after police-involved shooting in the Bronx
Officials say the 39-year-old suspect is known to the police and is in critical condition after being shot in the head and leg.
Police: Clarkstown man arrested, facing charges for bringing drugs into Putnam County jail
According to the County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Garguilo III allegedly brought a controlled substance into the jail on Oct. 31 during visitation.
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
Man slashes woman in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn, police say
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old victim was attacked by a man she knew in front of 459 Fulton St. at around 3:15 p.m., police said. The woman suffered a severe laceration to the face and was taken […]
Man shot after exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx: NYPD
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a gunfight with police after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in the Bronx Sunday morning, authorities said. The incident began when officers responded to a car break-in near 149th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and spotted a car driving […]
Comments / 0