This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
blufftontoday.com
5 things to know about Clemson football backup quarterback Hunter Johnson
Here are five things you may not know about Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson, who’s expected to be the backup to starter Cade Klubnik in the Orange Bowl. The decision by former starter DJ Uiagalelei to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5 has elevated Johnson on the Tigers’ depth chart.
Swinney has message for those disappointed with Orange Bowl berth
Clemson is headed to the Orange Bowl, though even a New Year’s Six bowl may feel like a consolation prize for at least part of the Tigers’ fan base. The Tigers dominated North Carolina to win the ACC (...)
CBS Sports
DJ Uiagalelei in transfer portal: Five destinations where Clemson QB could fulfill five-star potential
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and one of the biggest names in college football entered in his name in the database shortly after noon ET. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a two-year starter for the Tigers, announced his intentions to move on after being benched in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina in favor of five-star freshman Cade Klubnik.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's DJ Uiagalelei will enter transfer portal, per reports
Clemson football quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Uiagalelei, a junior who has started every game for the past two seasons, was replaced during the first quarter of Saturday's 39-10 victory against North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game. Freshman Cade Klubnik took over after the Tigers' first two possessions and led them to the win by completing 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. Klubnik also ran for a score.
blufftontoday.com
What Clemson football's Dabo Swinney expects from QB Cade Klubnik in Orange Bowl start
Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik will be asked to do three things when his first career start comes in the Orange Bowl. Nothing too extraordinary. "Play within the system, bring that great energy and protect the football," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday after the seventh-ranked Tigers' matchup Dec. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN) against No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami became official.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
Coaches Have No Regret Over Any Decisions Regarding Quarterback Position
Cade Klubnik entered in the first quarter after starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the Tigers on two consecutive three-and-outs and immediately provided a lift to an offense that had seen its share of struggles in recent weeks.
Report: Coach Jay McAuley on forced leave from Wofford
Coach Jay McAuley’s leave of absence from Wofford was not his choice and came about amid complaints from players, Stadium
Clemson DE enters transfer portal
The Tigers suffer another loss to the transfer portal. Another Clemson defensive player had decided to enter the transfer portal. Defensive end Kevin Swint announced on social media that he will be entering the (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to OC Alex Golesh's departure ahead of Orange Bowl game against Clemson
Josh Heupel will be without a top staffer as his Tennessee team gets ready to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Alex Golesh has departed his post as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator to be the new head coach at USF. Heupel said it’s a positive reflection of the UT program.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football vs. Tennessee in Orange Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report
Here's a bowl filled with oranges and plenty of offense. Clemson football will face a Tennessee team that leads the country in scoring when they match up Dec. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN) for the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The No. 6 Vols (10-2) are averaging 47.3...
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His National Title Prediction
The College Football Playoff is set and the final bracket is in. To the surprise of no one, the Georgia Bulldogs enter the playoff in the one-spot. And the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum sees back-to-back titles in their future. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Monday morning, the CFB commentator didn't...
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina
The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
wvlt.tv
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the ACC Champion, Clemson Tigers, in the Orange Bowl, and costs have already reached thousands of dollars for tickets and some flights. Ticket prices range from $130 for upper-level seats and go as high as $1,100, according to Vivid Seats....
greenvillejournal.com
USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties
The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame
Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
wspa.com
Reubens Food Spirits & Sports
Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
greenvillejournal.com
Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto
Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
WYFF4.com
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
wspa.com
Megan is at the Bon Secours St. Francis Therapy Center inside Sports Club in Greenville
“The following is sponsored content from Bon Secours”. It is that time of year when people start getting serious about fitness and exercise or maybe your doctor says you need to start moving more. Megan is at SportsClub and she going to tell you how you can take advantage of this service.
