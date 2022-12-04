ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

blufftontoday.com

5 things to know about Clemson football backup quarterback Hunter Johnson

Here are five things you may not know about Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson, who’s expected to be the backup to starter Cade Klubnik in the Orange Bowl. The decision by former starter DJ Uiagalelei to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5 has elevated Johnson on the Tigers’ depth chart.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

DJ Uiagalelei in transfer portal: Five destinations where Clemson QB could fulfill five-star potential

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and one of the biggest names in college football entered in his name in the database shortly after noon ET. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a two-year starter for the Tigers, announced his intentions to move on after being benched in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina in favor of five-star freshman Cade Klubnik.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football's DJ Uiagalelei will enter transfer portal, per reports

Clemson football quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Uiagalelei, a junior who has started every game for the past two seasons, was replaced during the first quarter of Saturday's 39-10 victory against North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game. Freshman Cade Klubnik took over after the Tigers' first two possessions and led them to the win by completing 20 of 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. Klubnik also ran for a score.
CLEMSON, SC
blufftontoday.com

What Clemson football's Dabo Swinney expects from QB Cade Klubnik in Orange Bowl start

Clemson freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik will be asked to do three things when his first career start comes in the Orange Bowl. Nothing too extraordinary. "Play within the system, bring that great energy and protect the football," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday after the seventh-ranked Tigers' matchup Dec. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN) against No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami became official.
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His National Title Prediction

The College Football Playoff is set and the final bracket is in. To the surprise of no one, the Georgia Bulldogs enter the playoff in the one-spot. And the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum sees back-to-back titles in their future. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Monday morning, the CFB commentator didn't...
ATHENS, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Opens in Clemson, South Carolina

The Clemson community is about to have their new go-to destination for cheering on their beloved Tigers when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Located at 403 College Ave., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Clemson partners and Walk-On’s executive team. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties

The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame

Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Reubens Food Spirits & Sports

Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
GREER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Spinx founder Stewart Spinks receives Order of the Palmetto

Stewart Spinks, founder of the Spinx Company, received the Order of the Palmetto on Friday, Dec. 2 at Fluor Field in a surprise announcement during the company’s 50th anniversary celebration. Presented by Gov. Henry McMaster, the award is the state’s highest civilian honor and recognizes individuals who have served...
GREENVILLE, SC

