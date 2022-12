FOXBORO − Thirty-three carries for 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns, also an interception secured in the final minute of the third quarter. Senior John Gianibas starred for the Hull High football team (13-0) in the Division 8 Super Bowl against KIPP Academy (7-5) at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, a 27-6 win for the Pirates, who cruised through the bracket unscathed to clinch the third state title in program history. ...

HULL, MA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO