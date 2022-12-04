ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Astronomers Discover Supermassive Black Hole Pointing Directly at Earth

Earlier this year, scientists discovered that a “jet,” created by a very distant supermassive black hole, sent an accumulation of various space matter rocketing directly toward Earth. Scientists haven’t expressed any need for concern about the jet. However, they are intrigued by the sheer brightness of it and the vast distance between it and Earth.
natureworldnews.com

Titan Climate: Earth-Like Seasonal Weather Patterns Found in Saturn's Largest Moon

Earth is not the only space body in our solar system with weather phenomenon such as rainfall and bodies of water like rivers, lakes, and seas. In fact, Saturn's largest moon, Titan, has these features too but they come in the form of liquid methane and ethane, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which also said that an ocean is hiding underneath the said moon.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
AFP

Snipers and icy water: Ukrainians risk Dnipro river crossings

Gunning the engine of his ageing skiff, Oleksiy Kovbasyuk races away from Kherson towards an island in the Dnipro river, where stranded Ukrainians are desperate for help -- or to escape. Forty-seven-year-old Kovbasyuk's concern is that vulnerable residents isolated on the islands between -- a grey zone where Ukrainians either desperate for a ride out or for more supplies need his help.  
americanmilitarynews.com

US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
The Atlantic

The People Cheering for Humanity’s End

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
CNET

Scientist Proposes Building a 50 Acre 'Forest Bubble' on Mars

Science fiction has a long history of imagining off-world environments packed with plants and animals, often living under a transparent structure. Essentially, Earth in a bubble. Now a botanist and ecologist has worked up a detailed proposal for an extraterrestrial nature reserve that could be built on Mars. The proposed...
sciencealert.com

A 'Wormhole' Built on a Quantum Computer Teleported Information as Predicted

For the first time, scientists have created a quantum computing experiment for studying the dynamics of wormholes – that is, shortcuts through spacetime that could get around relativity's cosmic speed limits. Wormholes are traditionally the stuff of science fiction, ranging from Jodie Foster's wild ride in Contact to the...
Aviation International News

MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells

After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
scitechdaily.com

Advanced “Lab on a Chip” – Scientists Have Created a Powerful, Ultra-Tiny Spectrometer

The tool opens the door to the widespread use of portable spectrometers. Researchers in the field of optical spectrometry have created a better instrument for measuring light. This advancement could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The research, led by Finland’s Aalto University, developed a powerful, incredibly small...
scitechdaily.com

Cataclysmic Neutron Star Mergers and the Origin of Elements in the Universe

Neutron star mergers have been confirmed to synthesize rare Earth elements. For the first time, a group of scientists has identified rare earth elements produced by neutron star mergers. The details of the scientists’ findings were recently published in The Astrophysical Journal. When two neutron stars spiral inward and...
labroots.com

Future of Hydrogen Fuel Gets a Catalyst

In a recent study published in Science, a team of researchers led by Rice University discusses a light-activated catalyst that successfully uses inexpensive raw materials to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen. This study has the potential to create the markets and infrastructure for carbon-free liquid ammonia that won’t add to climate change.
americanmilitarynews.com

Kyiv claims Russia used banned chemical weapon

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The Ukrainian Navy has accused Russia of using a banned chemical weapon against Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine. In a post on Facebook on December 4, the navy asserted Russia had dropped chloropicrin grenades from drones, but that Ukrainian troops had used chemical defenses “to protect themselves from the strong irritant effect” of the prohibited substance. The chemical — which was developed as a poison gas during World War I — was reportedly dispersed using K-51 aerosol grenades. The reports could not be verified, and there was no immediate reaction from Moscow.
The Associated Press

“Extraterrestrial Vehicles Can Be Detected Using Gravitational Waves” - Applied Physics

NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Scientists at Applied Physics, an independent group of scientists and engineers who advise companies and governments on science and technology for both commercial and humanitarian applications, have developed a novel method to detect extraterrestrial vehicles using gravitational waves. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005468/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
scitechdaily.com

New Structures To Harvest an Almost Limitless Supply of Freshwater

An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth’s oceans, yet remains untapped, according to researchers. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the first to suggest an investment in new infrastructure capable of harvesting oceanic water vapor as a solution to limited supplies of fresh water in various locations around the world.
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon: China’s supply of nukes is rapidly rising

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Beijing accelerated its nuclear weapons program last year and has nearly doubled its supply of warheads since 2020 to past 400, a size that U.S. military planners did not expect to see until about 2030, a new report from the Department of Defense says.

