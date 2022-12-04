This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The Ukrainian Navy has accused Russia of using a banned chemical weapon against Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine. In a post on Facebook on December 4, the navy asserted Russia had dropped chloropicrin grenades from drones, but that Ukrainian troops had used chemical defenses “to protect themselves from the strong irritant effect” of the prohibited substance. The chemical — which was developed as a poison gas during World War I — was reportedly dispersed using K-51 aerosol grenades. The reports could not be verified, and there was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

1 DAY AGO