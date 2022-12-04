Read full article on original website
Related
‘Origins of life’ may be revealed by world’s largest telescope, now under construction
The telescope is “one of the most ambitious projects ever undertaken,” one official said.
These inflatable farm pods are straight outta Surviving Mars
The BioPod could help feed future space settlers.
Astronomers Discover Supermassive Black Hole Pointing Directly at Earth
Earlier this year, scientists discovered that a “jet,” created by a very distant supermassive black hole, sent an accumulation of various space matter rocketing directly toward Earth. Scientists haven’t expressed any need for concern about the jet. However, they are intrigued by the sheer brightness of it and the vast distance between it and Earth.
natureworldnews.com
Titan Climate: Earth-Like Seasonal Weather Patterns Found in Saturn's Largest Moon
Earth is not the only space body in our solar system with weather phenomenon such as rainfall and bodies of water like rivers, lakes, and seas. In fact, Saturn's largest moon, Titan, has these features too but they come in the form of liquid methane and ethane, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which also said that an ocean is hiding underneath the said moon.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Snipers and icy water: Ukrainians risk Dnipro river crossings
Gunning the engine of his ageing skiff, Oleksiy Kovbasyuk races away from Kherson towards an island in the Dnipro river, where stranded Ukrainians are desperate for help -- or to escape. Forty-seven-year-old Kovbasyuk's concern is that vulnerable residents isolated on the islands between -- a grey zone where Ukrainians either desperate for a ride out or for more supplies need his help.
americanmilitarynews.com
US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
Putin Faces Fight To Keep Russians on Side as Support for War Plummets—U.K.
The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said recent polling suggests public support for what Putin has called a "special military operation" is "falling significantly."
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
Sun May Be Waking up with Sudden Surge in Activity and Hyperactive Sunspot
Five large sunspots have appeared on the Sun's surface, and are facing towards the Earth, putting us in the line of fire for solar flares and CMEs.
CNET
Scientist Proposes Building a 50 Acre 'Forest Bubble' on Mars
Science fiction has a long history of imagining off-world environments packed with plants and animals, often living under a transparent structure. Essentially, Earth in a bubble. Now a botanist and ecologist has worked up a detailed proposal for an extraterrestrial nature reserve that could be built on Mars. The proposed...
sciencealert.com
A 'Wormhole' Built on a Quantum Computer Teleported Information as Predicted
For the first time, scientists have created a quantum computing experiment for studying the dynamics of wormholes – that is, shortcuts through spacetime that could get around relativity's cosmic speed limits. Wormholes are traditionally the stuff of science fiction, ranging from Jodie Foster's wild ride in Contact to the...
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
scitechdaily.com
Advanced “Lab on a Chip” – Scientists Have Created a Powerful, Ultra-Tiny Spectrometer
The tool opens the door to the widespread use of portable spectrometers. Researchers in the field of optical spectrometry have created a better instrument for measuring light. This advancement could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The research, led by Finland’s Aalto University, developed a powerful, incredibly small...
scitechdaily.com
Cataclysmic Neutron Star Mergers and the Origin of Elements in the Universe
Neutron star mergers have been confirmed to synthesize rare Earth elements. For the first time, a group of scientists has identified rare earth elements produced by neutron star mergers. The details of the scientists’ findings were recently published in The Astrophysical Journal. When two neutron stars spiral inward and...
labroots.com
Future of Hydrogen Fuel Gets a Catalyst
In a recent study published in Science, a team of researchers led by Rice University discusses a light-activated catalyst that successfully uses inexpensive raw materials to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen. This study has the potential to create the markets and infrastructure for carbon-free liquid ammonia that won’t add to climate change.
americanmilitarynews.com
Kyiv claims Russia used banned chemical weapon
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The Ukrainian Navy has accused Russia of using a banned chemical weapon against Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine. In a post on Facebook on December 4, the navy asserted Russia had dropped chloropicrin grenades from drones, but that Ukrainian troops had used chemical defenses “to protect themselves from the strong irritant effect” of the prohibited substance. The chemical — which was developed as a poison gas during World War I — was reportedly dispersed using K-51 aerosol grenades. The reports could not be verified, and there was no immediate reaction from Moscow.
“Extraterrestrial Vehicles Can Be Detected Using Gravitational Waves” - Applied Physics
NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Scientists at Applied Physics, an independent group of scientists and engineers who advise companies and governments on science and technology for both commercial and humanitarian applications, have developed a novel method to detect extraterrestrial vehicles using gravitational waves. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005468/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
scitechdaily.com
New Structures To Harvest an Almost Limitless Supply of Freshwater
An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth’s oceans, yet remains untapped, according to researchers. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the first to suggest an investment in new infrastructure capable of harvesting oceanic water vapor as a solution to limited supplies of fresh water in various locations around the world.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pentagon: China’s supply of nukes is rapidly rising
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Beijing accelerated its nuclear weapons program last year and has nearly doubled its supply of warheads since 2020 to past 400, a size that U.S. military planners did not expect to see until about 2030, a new report from the Department of Defense says.
Comments / 0