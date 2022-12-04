ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Necessities: Chicago looking to make statement vs. Packers

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
While the Chicago Bears don’t have much to play for over these final six weeks, there’s nothing quite like the NFL’s oldest rivalry to spark motivation.

The Bears will square off against the Green Bay Packers, where Chicago is looking to end both a five-game losing streak and a seven-game losing streak to the Packers.

Both teams have struggled this season, with the Bears sitting at 3-9 and the Packers at 4-8. Still, Chicago is looking at Sunday’s game as an opportunity to make a statement.

“They’re trying to come in here and take what we have and our guys look at it the same way,” said defensive coordinator Alan Williams, via NBC Sports Chicago. “That we’re playing the Green Bay Packers and that means a ton to our guys… Rivalry means a great deal because of the history behind it, because of who’s playing, because the people– I think our guys respect the people who’ve played in the game ahead of time.

“Our guys are up for it and ready for the challenge of the Green Bay Packers coming in here. So they feel it. They feel it.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles overhauled the roster this offseason, so there are a number of players who were introduced to this Bears-Packers rivalry for the first time. Just ask defensive tackle Justin Jones.

“We left the field and (fans) were saying, ‘Bears suck,’” Jones said. “I never really understood the rivalry until then. That’s when it kicked in for me.”

For Lake Zurich native (and childhood Bears fan) Jack Sanborn, he’s excited about his first chance to start at linebacker in this Bears-Packers rivalry.

“It’s gonna be wild,” Sanborn said.

While Chicago is trending toward a top-three draft pick, a win over the Packers would be huge for this team. But it won’t be easy considering the Bears defense is ravaged by injuries. Although it should be exciting as quarterback Justin Fields is gearing up for his return.

