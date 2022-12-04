ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Nebraska at Indiana game day essentials

Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) at No. 14 Indiana (7-1, 0-1) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 72 No. 83 Nebraska 60. Series: Indiana leads 18-7. IU won last meeting 78-71 on Jan. 17, 2022. Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg:...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

FedEx Supply Chain closing Indianapolis facility, cutting jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx Supply Chain is closing its facility at 225 Transfer Drive in Indianapolis. The company is moving that work to a third-party provider at a different location. There are currently 179 people employed at the facility. Worker reductions are set to begin Jan. 31, 2023. Approximately 85...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
