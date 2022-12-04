ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: Warmer temps this week

By Robb Ellis
 3 days ago

First Alert Weather: Warm temps ahead 02:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More sunshine today but not as cold and windy. Warmer next week.

Today:

Sunny. High 42.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 27.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 46.

EXTENDED

Cloudy most of next week with highs in the 40s. Showers return Thursday.

