Click2Houston.com
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests
BEIJING – China rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places Wednesday in a dramatic change to a strategy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. The move...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Putin denies Western accusations of nuclear saber-rattling
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the country’s nuclear arsenals as a deterrent factor in the Ukrainian conflict but demurred when challenged to make a pledge that Russia would not be the first to use them. Asked by a member of the presidential Human...
Apparel Imports: Winners and Losers in Shipment Slowdown
As companies look to trim inventories and deal with lukewarm consumer demand, U.S. apparel imports rose a tepid 12.27 percent year to date through October compared to the same period in 2021 to 27.45 billion square meter equivalents (SME), down from a 16.89 percent year-to-date increase the prior month, the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA) reported on Tuesday. Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp. said last week that inventory in the third quarter had increased 32 percent compared to a year earlier due to a combination of abnormally low inventory levels in the prior-year period, a...
Click2Houston.com
North Korea fires artillery again over South's drills
SEOUL – North Korea on Tuesday fired a barrage of artillery rounds into waters near rival South Korea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat for ongoing U.S.-South Korea live-fire drills in an inland border region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected North Korea firing...
