Click2Houston.com

2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘They are just making excuses’: Residents at apartment complex in northwest Harris County say they’ve been without hot water for months

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Apartment tenants across Harris County have been expressing concerns about deplorable living conditions for months. And now, more are speaking up about problems they can’t live with much longer. Residents in the Grove 43rd Apartments in northwest Harris County have not had hot water...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody

HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Galveston County reports first flu-related pediatric death in 2022

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston County Health District announced Tuesday the first flu-related pediatric death in the county this year. The patient, a man between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, died on Saturday, according to health officials. He tested positive for the flu after showing symptoms on Nov. 30.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 family joins Ethan’s Ohana to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

Childhood cancer is devastating for patients and their families. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care has made it its mission to help ease the burden for these brave cancer warriors. The organization gathered for a big event to raise money for the cause on Dec. 4 in Pearland. As reporter Brittany Jeffers...
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Record highs possible this afternoon

It is a warm, humid and cloudy day! We started out the day in the lower 70s, when our normal low is in the upper 40s. This afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 80s, which could tie or break record highs. Our record high in Houston is 82 degrees from 1951.
HOUSTON, TX

