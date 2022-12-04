Read full article on original website
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
City of Houston Gets Sued By Local Civil Rights GroupTom HandyHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot during carjacking outside check cashing business in SW Houston; possible suspect detained after chase: HPD
HOUSTON – A possible shooting suspect has been detained after a short chase, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a PLS Check Cashing business located on Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m. Houston police said one person was transported to the hospital...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after man claims he was held hostage at gunpoint, assaulted at apartment complex in Spring
SPRING, Texas – A suspect has been arrested and charged after deputies say a man claimed he was held hostage in Spring. On Sunday, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 responded to reports of a hostage situation in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road. When deputies arrived, the victim...
Click2Houston.com
Take a good look: Low-budget thief violently punches, kicks woman outside SE Houston store for $20, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs your help identifying a seemingly heartless crook that beat an innocent woman outside a southeast Houston convenience store, robbing her of $20. The violent crime was captured on video, which has been released to the public. The incident happened...
Click2Houston.com
$5K reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ homeless man wanted in robbery of north Houston cellphone store: FBI
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dominic McCullough, who is wanted in the alleged armed robbery of a north Houston cellphone store last year. According to authorities, on July 15, 2021, McCullough allegedly walked into the Metro...
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by pickup truck while walking with husband in Baytown, deputies say
BAYTOWN, Texas – A woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking with her husband in Baytown Tuesday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash in the 7500 block of Garth Road around 9:56 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Wine bottle left at scene where rapper Takeoff was killed was used to pull suspect’s fingerprints, investigators say
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston appeared in court Monday. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $2 million. Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. During his court appearance, Clark’s...
Click2Houston.com
Woman, man found dead from apparent murder-suicide inside apartment in N. Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A woman and man were both found dead from an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment, according to Harris County Pct. 4 deputies. The discovery was made after a family notified deputies after they said they haven’t heard from the woman for some time.
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street in Channelview, HCSO says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Channelview Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian crash in the 2000 block of Dell Dale around 10:33 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead in crash involving 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County, HCSO says
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County Tuesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma. According to deputies, the crash involved a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler. One person...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Suspect accused of indecency with a child remains on the run, police say
HOUSTON – Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are still seeking information on a suspect accused of indecency with a child by contact. Police said it happened on March 15, 2021 in the 3100 block of West Little York Road in the Acres Homes area. According to police, the suspect,...
Click2Houston.com
2 motorcyclists struck by hit-and-run driver on Highway 36 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A man was taken into custody after two motorcycles were struck during a hit-and-run incident Sunday on Highway 36, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about several motorcycles hit in an...
Click2Houston.com
Major 2-vehicle crash on North Freeway southbound at Airline causes traffic delays, TranStar says
HOUSTON – A major crash involving two vehicles on North Freeway southbound at Airline Drive is causing major traffic delays Monday, TranStar says. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route. Find out more information from KPRC 2′s Caroline Brown while watching the video above.
Click2Houston.com
‘They are just making excuses’: Residents at apartment complex in northwest Harris County say they’ve been without hot water for months
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Apartment tenants across Harris County have been expressing concerns about deplorable living conditions for months. And now, more are speaking up about problems they can’t live with much longer. Residents in the Grove 43rd Apartments in northwest Harris County have not had hot water...
Click2Houston.com
Search continues for missing former UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Investigators continue the search for a former University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around...
Click2Houston.com
3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody
HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
Click2Houston.com
Highway 6 in Santa Fe shut down in both directions due to water main break, TxDOT says
SANTA FE, Texas – A water main break has shut down both directions of Highway 6 and Warpath Avenue in Santa Fe, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation. According to TxDOT in a tweet, the turn lanes in both directions were affected. Crews are onsite assisting...
Click2Houston.com
Galveston County reports first flu-related pediatric death in 2022
GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston County Health District announced Tuesday the first flu-related pediatric death in the county this year. The patient, a man between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, died on Saturday, according to health officials. He tested positive for the flu after showing symptoms on Nov. 30.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 family joins Ethan’s Ohana to support B.I.G. Love Cancer Care
Childhood cancer is devastating for patients and their families. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care has made it its mission to help ease the burden for these brave cancer warriors. The organization gathered for a big event to raise money for the cause on Dec. 4 in Pearland. As reporter Brittany Jeffers...
Click2Houston.com
Record highs possible this afternoon
It is a warm, humid and cloudy day! We started out the day in the lower 70s, when our normal low is in the upper 40s. This afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower 80s, which could tie or break record highs. Our record high in Houston is 82 degrees from 1951.
