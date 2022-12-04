ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

FOX2now.com

Monday Forecast

The announcement comes a day before a town hall meeting where the public will have a chance to meet the candidates and ask questions. APA takes over St. Louis County Adoption Center Monday, …. Last fall, the county began seeking a nonprofit to run and improve its operations. The APA...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
Q985

The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

WANTED: Police searching for suspect in South County carjacking

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for an armed suspect who they say is responsible for a carjacking at a gas station in South County on Monday. The suspect carjacked a white Toyota Prius at the Circle K in the 5200 block of Mattis around 9:30 p.m., police say. He was captured on surveillance video.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
BERKELEY, MO

