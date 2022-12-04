Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
Car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning
A serious crash happened Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Child injured in hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon
A two-year-old is getting better after being hurt in a hit-and-run accident that happened Tuesday afternoon just before 5:00 p.m.
FOX2now.com
Jail denied having hospitalized woman, then changed its story
The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman's mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing.
FOX2now.com
Tuesday Forecast
Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a career and hiring Fair on Thursday, December 8th from 4 pm. until 7 P.M.
FOX2now.com
Early Christmas surprise for University City mother
Beloved Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returned to the St. Louis area to give back to a family he says is so deserving of a holiday gift.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Kirkwood Farmers' Market
Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a career and hiring Fair on Thursday, December 8th from 4 pm. until 7 P.M.
Daughter fights for answers in St. Louis jail mystery
The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman’s mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing.
FOX2now.com
DroneFOX: St. Louis
A beautiful look at downtown St. Louis, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX.
KMOV
Woman shot downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot in the hand in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday. The shooting happened just blocks away from CITYPARK at 15th and Olive. According to Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver, the Chief Executive Officer of nearby high school Confluence Preparatory Academy, the shooting did not involve their students or staff.
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
Woman shot at North Pointe Apartments early Tuesday morning
Just before 1:00 a.m., St. Louis Police responded to the Northpointe Apartments on Goodfellow Boulevard.
FOX2now.com
Former St. Louis City aldermen sentencing takes places Tuesday afternoon
Three former St. Louis City aldermen who pleaded guilty in a federal public corruption case are set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Holiday Howls
While many people are celebrating the holidays this time of year, Tim Ezell was celebrating the howlidays, and you're invited to the party.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list.
FOX2now.com
Bring on the holiday flights at Old Bakery Beer Company
ST. LOUIS – Don’t fail to get out of the gate on these flights at the Old Bakery Beer Company. They are pairing four craft brews with four fantastic treats from Poputopia Gourmet Popcorn in Alton, Illinois. Enjoy these pairing anytime at the brewery and the Holiday Cheers Market December 10 and 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cheers to the holidays.
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
timesnewspapers.com
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood
An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
KMOV
2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people south of St. Louis may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. east of Kimmswick. The USGS initially listed the earthquake as a 1.6-magnitude quake northwest of...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers.
