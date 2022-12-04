ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming End-of-Year Buys

The Oracle of Omaha has a knack for outperforming the broader market, which is what makes his portfolio a smart place to start when looking for investing ideas. These three Buffett stocks offer sustained long-term growth prospects at highly attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December

Dividend growth stocks have historically produced the best returns. Prologis and NextEra Energy Partners have delivered strong dividend growth in recent years. They should be able to continue delivering above-average dividend growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

Eli Lilly's strong lineup and pipeline should allow it to remain atop its industry for a long time. Visa benefits from a competitive advantage and a leadership position in a growing market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023

These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stocks Tanked Today

Congress got halfway to passing a SAFE Banking Act to legalize banking services for marijuana companies this year. Strange as it sounds, progress on marijuana legalization now depends largely on passage of a defense bill. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

My Top Oil Stock to Buy in December

The oil company is producing lots of cash, giving it the funds to repurchase stock, pay dividends, and make acquisitions. It's recent deals will help fuel growth in the coming year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Have Bought Ahead of 2023

Apple is a Warren Buffett favorite, and despite near-term challenges, the company might be set up for a strong 2023. Datadog is firing on all cylinders, and it has caught the eye of one of Wall Street's most famous investors. Okta stock trades at a steep discount to its three-year...

