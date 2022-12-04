Alicia Witt has shared some photos of her growing hair after completing rounds of chemotherapy for her breast cancer battle.The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of her red hair. In the caption, she noted that she posted these pictures to “resonate” with others who have cancer and “have gone through the same” experience. She went on to describe why she kept her hair hidden during treatments.“I’m honestly feeling pretty elated about the state of my hair right now,” she wrote. “When I completed my treatment for breast disease back in March, I had worn ...

2 DAYS AGO