Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
foxbaltimore.com

Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
foxbaltimore.com

Soggy Saturday, colder Sunday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 3 — Rainy and mild start to weekend and dry and cold to end it. Saturday starts off wet as a new cold front moves through Maryland. There could be heavy rain at times, and it could be windy. Rain will gradually taper during the afternoon. High temperatures will be above average in the upper 50s and low 60s.
wmar2news

Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters

BALTIMORE — With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'. As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow. From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in...
foxbaltimore.com

Partial collapse at fire in unoccupied business in southwest Baltimore; no injuries

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The interior of a building partially collapsed while firefighters were inside an unoccupied business fighting a fire in southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire officials. No firefighters were injured, according to Baltimore City Fire Spokesperson Blair Adams. Adams said the initial call indicated that there...
BmoreArt Magazine

Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade

Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
weaa.org

Maryland reports first cold-related illness death

(Baltimore, MD) -- A senior citizen is the first Marylander to die from a cold-related illness this year. Maryland Health said the individual lived in Baltimore City. The woman was between the ages of 60 and 70. Marylanders are being encouraged to dress properly for cold weather and call 2-1-1...
foxbaltimore.com

Pet Segment: what to do with your pets during the holidays

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — December is here, and it's that time when everyone is thinking about their holiday travel plans. Before heading out of town, most people need to consider what they will do with their pets. Dr. Kim Hammond, with the Falls Road Animal Hospital, joined the morning show...
mocoshow.com

Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland

A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
foxbaltimore.com

Christmas Parade prevails despite BPD officer shortage

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 49th annual Christmas Parade brought smiles and joy to thousands that lined Baltimore City streets, Sunday. Those smiles, however, could've ended in frowns with the Ravens game kicking off around the same time the first float was set to begin the parade, leaving police scrambling.
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot along West 36th Street in Hampden, say Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There were two shootings within 15 minutes late last night, according to Baltimore City Police, including one man who was shot along The Avenue in Hampden. Police say they were called to a hospital just before 11:15 p.m. on December 6 for a report of a...
