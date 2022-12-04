Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
foxbaltimore.com
Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland
A colder weekend is coming up with a potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Leading up to the weekend, an unsettled and milder pattern will develop. After a foggy start, Wednesday turns warmer with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday is drier...
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday.
foxbaltimore.com
Soggy Saturday, colder Sunday in Baltimore
Rainy and mild start to weekend and dry and cold to end it. Saturday starts off wet as a new cold front moves through Maryland. There could be heavy rain at times, and it could be windy. Rain will gradually taper during the afternoon. High temperatures will be above average in the upper 50s and low 60s.
wmar2news
Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters
With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'. As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow. From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in...
Nearly 100-year-old bowling alley set to close
"Patterson Bowling Center" is the country's oldest operating duckpin bowling alley, there are now plans to redevelop the space
foxbaltimore.com
Partial collapse at fire in unoccupied business in southwest Baltimore; no injuries
The interior of a building partially collapsed while firefighters were inside an unoccupied business fighting a fire in southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire officials. No firefighters were injured, according to Baltimore City Fire Spokesperson Blair Adams.
Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade
Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 18: Suicide Bridge perfection and RAR in Cambridge
The eighteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a westbound trip from Ocean City back to Baltimore with a stop at legendary Suicide Bridge Restaurant and RAR in downtown Cambridge.
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Here's When The International Space Station Will Be Visible In Baltimore This Week
In Maryland, stargazers will get a special treat this week in Baltimore, when the International Space Station will be clearly visible, with the best viewing expected at 6:06 p.m. on Monday, Dec 5.
weaa.org
Maryland reports first cold-related illness death
A senior citizen is the first Marylander to die from a cold-related illness this year. Maryland Health said the individual lived in Baltimore City. The woman was between the ages of 60 and 70. Marylanders are being encouraged to dress properly for cold weather and call 2-1-1...
foxbaltimore.com
Pet Segment: what to do with your pets during the holidays
December is here, and it's that time when everyone is thinking about their holiday travel plans. Before heading out of town, most people need to consider what they will do with their pets. Dr. Kim Hammond, with the Falls Road Animal Hospital, joined the morning show...
WBAL Radio
Family, friends concerned about missing man last seen mid-November
The B&O Railroad Museum is asking for help in finding a former employee who is missing. They said they were so fond of him they wanted to do whatever they could to help the family. Workers at the B&O Railroad Museum want to know what happened to Darian Boone, 28,...
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Baltimore City Schools proposing new inclement weather plan
Baltimore City School officials are proposing some new changes concerning how they deal with snow days.
foxbaltimore.com
Christmas Parade prevails despite BPD officer shortage
The 49th annual Christmas Parade brought smiles and joy to thousands that lined Baltimore City streets, Sunday. Those smiles, however, could've ended in frowns with the Ravens game kicking off around the same time the first float was set to begin the parade, leaving police scrambling.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot along West 36th Street in Hampden, say Baltimore Police
There were two shootings within 15 minutes late last night, according to Baltimore City Police, including one man who was shot along The Avenue in Hampden. Police say they were called to a hospital just before 11:15 p.m. on December 6 for a report of a...
Rodricks’ play ‘Baltimore: You Have No Idea:’ lots of laughs and a few tears
It made me laugh. It made me cry. And it makes me sad to write about Sun columnist Dan Rodricks' one-act, one-man (with ensemble) tour de force because it began and ended its run this weekend at the Baltimore Museum of Art auditorium. Massachusetts native Rodricks has been in...
