Bobcats Host Tournament
Head Coach Jake McDonald and the Orangefield Bobcats will host a basketball tournament Dec. 8-10. Twelve teams including Bridge City and Vidor will be participating. Thursday will be pool play which will determine which teams advance to the gold and silver brackets for Friday and Saturday. –
Freshmen net career highs in Lamar win
BEAUMONT, Texas — reshman Nate Calmese scored a career-high 31 points and classmate Cody Pennebaker added a career-high 21 as Lamar University defeated Our Lady of the Lake, 91-56, Monday evening at the Montagne Center. For the Cardinals, it marked their fourth win of the season already doubling their...
Beaumont United overpowers Silsbee, 93-63
SILSBEE, Texas — In a battle of two of the premier boys basketball programs in Southeast Texas, Beaumont United ran past Silsbee in non-district action, 93-63. The win moves the Timberwolves record to (9-1), while the Tigers drop to (3-9) on the season. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. NON-DISTRICT. #6...
Fire that destroyed SE Texas home of former NFL player Earl Thomas in August 2022 ruled accidental
ORANGE, Texas — The fire that destroyed the Orange, Texas, home of former NFL player Earl Thomas has been ruled an accident. The most likely cause of the August 2022 fire was a lightning strike, according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The...
Claude Daniel Killian
Claude Daniel Killian, Sr., 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Services will be held at Dorman Funeral Home, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Rite of committal and interment will immediately follow, at Ida Wilson Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held from 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Salazar
Barbara Ann Salazar, 85, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on December 4, 2022, at her home in Bridge City surrounded by her daughters and son in laws. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m., recited by Deacon Steve Obernuefemann. Visitation will also be at the funeral home December 9, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services.
Albert Lynn Stratton
Albert Lynn Stratton, 55, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Friday, November 25, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Full Gospel Holy Temple with interment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will...
Students Learn How To Interview
Orangefield High School and their partners participated in the first annual Student Mock Interview Event, hosted by Lamar State College-Orange. There were over 100 students interviewed, and the feedback from the students was tremendous. The students left this event with tangible tasks they can work on to improve their interviewing skills, but at the same time, were encouraged and energized.
Cecilia “Cindy” Elizabeth Liston
Cecilia “Cindy” Elizabeth Liston, born June 12, 1949, to Floyd and Betty Boaz. She passed peacefully to the Glory on November 15, 2022. God saw fit to bring her into this world by way of Minnesota, but she made her way to Texas as fast as she could.
Chip In On Friday
You could call it a pretty good day when you can enjoy some Texas BBQ while helping others. That’s the opportunity you’ll have this Friday, Dec. 9 from 11-1 when Orange County Meals on Wheels will be selling a Chipped Beef sandwich, chips, drink and a cookie for just $10.
Accident Sends One To Hospital
One person was taken to a Beaumont hospital by Acadian Ambulance after they were involved in an accident on Mac Arthur Drive on Nov. 30. A 51 year old female was driving a Ford F150 and was at the stop sign on Henrietta St. She failed to yield the right of way as she attempted to turn left onto MacArthur.
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
Christmas Strolls Start Dec. 6
Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will once again usher in the holiday season with the 2022 Christmas Strolls and Community Food Drive event. This FREE family-friendly event welcomes visitors with colorful displays throughout the Gardens, along with lighted community-decorated Christmas trees. You are cordially invited to join us...
Port Arthur Police investigating deadly Monday night two-vehicle wreck
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a deadly wreck that took place Monday night. It happened at the intersection of T B Ellison Parkway and State Highway 82 around 8 p.m., Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told 12News. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
JCSO: Use of credit/debit cards in auto burglaries leads to two arrests, others sought
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the use of stolen credit/debit cards has led to the arrest of two people while investigators search for two others. On Friday, December 2 at about 2:30 p.m., JCSO Detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in...
Beaumont United High School employee fired over alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with student
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Independent School District employee was fired after they allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Beaumont ISD administration was told about an alleged relationship involving a Beaumont United High School employee and student Monday morning. The district immediately notified their police department...
PAPD investigating fatality crash
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
'Safety never takes a day off': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster reminisces on 39 years of service
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops spent Monday morning serving coffee instead of citations to help raise money for Toys for Tots. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983.
