Bridge City, TX

kogt.com

Bobcats Host Tournament

Head Coach Jake McDonald and the Orangefield Bobcats will host a basketball tournament Dec. 8-10. Twelve teams including Bridge City and Vidor will be participating. Thursday will be pool play which will determine which teams advance to the gold and silver brackets for Friday and Saturday. –
ORANGEFIELD, TX
12newsnow.com

Freshmen net career highs in Lamar win

BEAUMONT, Texas — reshman Nate Calmese scored a career-high 31 points and classmate Cody Pennebaker added a career-high 21 as Lamar University defeated Our Lady of the Lake, 91-56, Monday evening at the Montagne Center. For the Cardinals, it marked their fourth win of the season already doubling their...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont United overpowers Silsbee, 93-63

SILSBEE, Texas — In a battle of two of the premier boys basketball programs in Southeast Texas, Beaumont United ran past Silsbee in non-district action, 93-63. The win moves the Timberwolves record to (9-1), while the Tigers drop to (3-9) on the season. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL. NON-DISTRICT. #6...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Claude Daniel Killian

Claude Daniel Killian, Sr., 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Services will be held at Dorman Funeral Home, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Rite of committal and interment will immediately follow, at Ida Wilson Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held from 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Barbara Ann Salazar

Barbara Ann Salazar, 85, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on December 4, 2022, at her home in Bridge City surrounded by her daughters and son in laws. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m., recited by Deacon Steve Obernuefemann. Visitation will also be at the funeral home December 9, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Albert Lynn Stratton

Albert Lynn Stratton, 55, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Friday, November 25, 2022. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Full Gospel Holy Temple with interment to follow at Magnolia Memorial Garden under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Students Learn How To Interview

Orangefield High School and their partners participated in the first annual Student Mock Interview Event, hosted by Lamar State College-Orange. There were over 100 students interviewed, and the feedback from the students was tremendous. The students left this event with tangible tasks they can work on to improve their interviewing skills, but at the same time, were encouraged and energized.
kogt.com

Cecilia “Cindy” Elizabeth Liston

Cecilia “Cindy” Elizabeth Liston, born June 12, 1949, to Floyd and Betty Boaz. She passed peacefully to the Glory on November 15, 2022. God saw fit to bring her into this world by way of Minnesota, but she made her way to Texas as fast as she could.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Chip In On Friday

You could call it a pretty good day when you can enjoy some Texas BBQ while helping others. That’s the opportunity you’ll have this Friday, Dec. 9 from 11-1 when Orange County Meals on Wheels will be selling a Chipped Beef sandwich, chips, drink and a cookie for just $10.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Accident Sends One To Hospital

One person was taken to a Beaumont hospital by Acadian Ambulance after they were involved in an accident on Mac Arthur Drive on Nov. 30. A 51 year old female was driving a Ford F150 and was at the stop sign on Henrietta St. She failed to yield the right of way as she attempted to turn left onto MacArthur.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Christmas Strolls Start Dec. 6

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will once again usher in the holiday season with the 2022 Christmas Strolls and Community Food Drive event. This FREE family-friendly event welcomes visitors with colorful displays throughout the Gardens, along with lighted community-decorated Christmas trees. You are cordially invited to join us...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD investigating fatality crash

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

