Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Nebraska at Indiana

Indiana will try to rebound from its first loss when it hosts Nebraska tonight in Bloomington. The Cornhuskers are 6-3 and coming off a win at then-No. 7 Creighton. Indiana, in Mike Woodson’s words, was “out-toughed” in Saturday’s loss at Rutgers. The Hoosiers will attempt to put that loss behind them tonight at Assembly Hall against Nebraska.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
AllTarHeels

Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment

It's no secret that on the court news surrounding North Carolina basketball has been rather bleak. The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and, after starting the season ranked No. 1, are now unranked. Despite the slow start in Chapel Hill, news on the recruiting front seems to be...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
insidethehall.com

News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show

This week’s “Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson” addressed the highs and lows of Indiana basketball, following a win over UNC on Wednesday and a disappointing loss to Rutgers on Saturday. • Woodson said UNC’s game was a breakout performance for Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino finished the night...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
goduke.com

Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
DURHAM, NC
HoosiersNow

Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker

In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Film Session: Rutgers

In its win against the Hoosiers on Saturday, Rutgers busted out a familiar playbook, one Indiana fans know all too well over the last several seasons. The strategy? Send extra help defense to Trayce Jackson-Davis to get the ball out of his hands. Pack the paint. Dare Indiana’s supporting cast, sometimes the non-shooting big playing opposite Jackson-Davis, to make 3-pointers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
BlueDevilCountry

No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak

Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Former NC State football player back in jail

Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: WR Jasiah Provillon Enters Portal

The college football transfer portal is officially open and we'll continue to update this feature whenever a NC State player enters the portal. NC State is expected to have multiple players enter the portal throughout the period, which opened today and closes 45 days later on Jan. 18, 2023. There...
RALEIGH, NC
WEHT/WTVW

Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
JASPER, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency

RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department’s first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Former Raleigh political candidate charged with assault

Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following him to a Raleigh police station and then using her car as a deadly weapon to ram into his vehicle. Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Seeks Input On Widening Two Miles Of N.C. 210

MCGEE’S CROSSROADS – The public is invited to attend a meeting and provide feedback on a proposal to widen two miles of N.C. 210 off Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The N.C. Department of Transportation proposes to widen the highway to four lanes with a raised median between N.C. 50 and Raleigh Road. Most of this stretch currently has one travel lane in each direction.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man killed in Franklin County crash

LOUISBURG, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night in a crash in Franklin County. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to East River Road near N.C. Highway 56 in Louisburg, where a driver ran off the road, striking a culvert and utility pole. The driver died in the crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Getting sheriffs to obey the law

What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

