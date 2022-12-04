Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Nebraska at Indiana
Indiana will try to rebound from its first loss when it hosts Nebraska tonight in Bloomington. The Cornhuskers are 6-3 and coming off a win at then-No. 7 Creighton. Indiana, in Mike Woodson’s words, was “out-toughed” in Saturday’s loss at Rutgers. The Hoosiers will attempt to put that loss behind them tonight at Assembly Hall against Nebraska.
Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment
It's no secret that on the court news surrounding North Carolina basketball has been rather bleak. The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and, after starting the season ranked No. 1, are now unranked. Despite the slow start in Chapel Hill, news on the recruiting front seems to be...
insidethehall.com
News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show
This week’s “Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson” addressed the highs and lows of Indiana basketball, following a win over UNC on Wednesday and a disappointing loss to Rutgers on Saturday. • Woodson said UNC’s game was a breakout performance for Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino finished the night...
goduke.com
Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
cbs17
Duke student wins $100,000 for tuition in football toss; uproar leads to 2 winners in another contest
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — In a national contest that saw controversy in one competition, a Duke University student won $100,000 for tuition after tossing footballs with precision over the weekend. The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Contest 10 finalists took to the field during the halftimes of ACC, Big 12,...
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Rutgers
In its win against the Hoosiers on Saturday, Rutgers busted out a familiar playbook, one Indiana fans know all too well over the last several seasons. The strategy? Send extra help defense to Trayce Jackson-Davis to get the ball out of his hands. Pack the paint. Dare Indiana’s supporting cast, sometimes the non-shooting big playing opposite Jackson-Davis, to make 3-pointers.
No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak
Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year awards belong to Duke basketball players. And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award's inception in 1976 (Duke's Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).
Duke basketball reveals special jerseys for Jimmy V Classic
When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) in Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic, the No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will be in jerseys that the program hasn't used since early February.
Duke Football accepts bid to Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO
Duke Football was expected to show improvement when head coach Mike Elko was hired following the 2021 season. But there were no preseason predictions predicting Duke would have the kind of resurgence seen in 2022. Under their first year head coach the Blue Devils won eight games and were just...
WRAL
Former NC State football player back in jail
Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Joseph Boletepeli is back in jail after violating the terms of his release on charges he communicated threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
insidepacksports.com
TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: WR Jasiah Provillon Enters Portal
The college football transfer portal is officially open and we'll continue to update this feature whenever a NC State player enters the portal. NC State is expected to have multiple players enter the portal throughout the period, which opened today and closes 45 days later on Jan. 18, 2023. There...
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency
RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department’s first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner...
Emily Rainey, Jan. 6 Protester, Questioned Over North Carolina Power Outage
Authorities said two power substations were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act.
WRAL
Former Raleigh political candidate charged with assault
Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following him to a Raleigh police station and then using her car as a deadly weapon to ram into his vehicle. Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, of 8216 Coosa Court, is accused of stalking a man, following...
WRAL
Warrants: Substitute teacher at Middle Creek, Holly Springs high schools charged with indecent liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. — An employee of Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday on two charges of indecent liberties with a student. Arrest warrants link Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, to two schools – Middle Creek High School and Holly Springs High School. Beahn has two charges of...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Seeks Input On Widening Two Miles Of N.C. 210
MCGEE’S CROSSROADS – The public is invited to attend a meeting and provide feedback on a proposal to widen two miles of N.C. 210 off Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The N.C. Department of Transportation proposes to widen the highway to four lanes with a raised median between N.C. 50 and Raleigh Road. Most of this stretch currently has one travel lane in each direction.
Man killed in Franklin County crash
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A man died Tuesday night in a crash in Franklin County. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to East River Road near N.C. Highway 56 in Louisburg, where a driver ran off the road, striking a culvert and utility pole. The driver died in the crash.
carolinajournal.com
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
