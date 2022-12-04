ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

saturdaydownsouth.com

Ardell Banks, Class of 2023 WR out of Ohio, commits to SEC program

Ardell Banks is taking his talents to Lexington. The wide receiver from Massillon, Ohio announced his pledge to Kentucky on Monday via his Twitter account. Vince Marrow recruited Banks to UK, beating out Pitt, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Syracus. Banks is listed at 6-4, 180 pounds. On the 247Sports...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
bannersontheparkway.com

The last time Xavier lost to UC

The last time that Cincinnati beat Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout, gas cost $2.45 a gallon, milk was almost a dollar a gallon cheaper, and Travis Steele was taking on his first Shootout. Four days later Kyky Tandy dunked on a seven footer. By the time of tipoff takes place this Saturday, that dark day will have been more than four years ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
bannersontheparkway.com

How did the Crosstown Shootout turn into a Q3 game?

Today marks the start of Shootout Week. This Saturday, the finest rivalry game college basketball has to offer will be contested, as Xavier travels just down the road to take on Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena. In tangential but ultimately vital news, the NCAA released its NET rankings today. As...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?

Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Why aren't WCPO-TV's main anchors doing the 11 p.m. news?

For decades, Cincinnati television viewers have watched the main anchor teams deliver the news at 11 p.m., which station managers consider the most important daily newscast. Cincinnati-based Scripps flagship station has pulled main co-anchors Tanya O'Rourke and Craig McKee from the 11 p.m. news "to better position us to meet our goals," says Jeff Brogan, WCPO-TV vice president and general manager.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Swatting calls strike again at a Cincinnati elementary school

CINCINNATI — Another Cincinnati public school was the victim of a swatting incident on Monday. According to officials with Cincinnati Public Schools, Mt. Airy School was under a precautionary lockout on Monday, Dec. 5. School officials say the temporary lockout was due to a swatting incident, and regular instruction...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
AKRON, OH

