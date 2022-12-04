ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

High tension and low energy: Indiana’s first loss of the season puts offensive struggles on display

By Amanda Foster, Media
insidethehall.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Nebraska at Indiana

Indiana will try to rebound from its first loss when it hosts Nebraska tonight in Bloomington. The Cornhuskers are 6-3 and coming off a win at then-No. 7 Creighton. Indiana, in Mike Woodson’s words, was “out-toughed” in Saturday’s loss at Rutgers. The Hoosiers will attempt to put that loss behind them tonight at Assembly Hall against Nebraska.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show

This week’s “Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson” addressed the highs and lows of Indiana basketball, following a win over UNC on Wednesday and a disappointing loss to Rutgers on Saturday. • Woodson said UNC’s game was a breakout performance for Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino finished the night...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Film Session: Rutgers

In its win against the Hoosiers on Saturday, Rutgers busted out a familiar playbook, one Indiana fans know all too well over the last several seasons. The strategy? Send extra help defense to Trayce Jackson-Davis to get the ball out of his hands. Pack the paint. Dare Indiana’s supporting cast, sometimes the non-shooting big playing opposite Jackson-Davis, to make 3-pointers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Indiana ranked No. 10 in initial NCAA NET rankings

The NCAA NET rankings were released for the first time this season on Monday morning and Indiana is No. 10. More than three months remain until selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA tournament. Here’s how the entire Big Ten is ranked in the first edition of the NET which will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Indiana football transfer portal tracker, roster updates

The college football transfer portal officially opened Dec. 5 for non-graduate transfers, and in earlier days for graduate transfers. In this new era of the transfer portal, roster reshuffling is to be expected for a majority of college football programs, especially early on in the offseason. For Indiana, after winning...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits

INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator

An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory. In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny […] The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Rain headed back to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Green Manufacturer of Steel to Invest $18 Million in Indiana Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Kentucky manufacturer of steel and composite...
SCOTTSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy