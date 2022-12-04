High tension and low energy: Indiana’s first loss of the season puts offensive struggles on display

Read full article on original website
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Nebraska at Indiana
Indiana will try to rebound from its first loss when it hosts Nebraska tonight in Bloomington. The Cornhuskers are 6-3 and coming off a win at then-No. 7 Creighton. Indiana, in Mike Woodson’s words, was “out-toughed” in Saturday’s loss at Rutgers. The Hoosiers will attempt to put that loss behind them tonight at Assembly Hall against Nebraska.
insidethehall.com
News and notes from Mike Woodson’s radio show
This week’s “Inside Indiana Basketball with Mike Woodson” addressed the highs and lows of Indiana basketball, following a win over UNC on Wednesday and a disappointing loss to Rutgers on Saturday. • Woodson said UNC’s game was a breakout performance for Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino finished the night...
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Rutgers
In its win against the Hoosiers on Saturday, Rutgers busted out a familiar playbook, one Indiana fans know all too well over the last several seasons. The strategy? Send extra help defense to Trayce Jackson-Davis to get the ball out of his hands. Pack the paint. Dare Indiana’s supporting cast, sometimes the non-shooting big playing opposite Jackson-Davis, to make 3-pointers.
insidethehall.com
Indiana ranked No. 10 in initial NCAA NET rankings
The NCAA NET rankings were released for the first time this season on Monday morning and Indiana is No. 10. More than three months remain until selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA tournament. Here’s how the entire Big Ten is ranked in the first edition of the NET which will...
Indiana football transfer portal tracker, roster updates
The college football transfer portal officially opened Dec. 5 for non-graduate transfers, and in earlier days for graduate transfers. In this new era of the transfer portal, roster reshuffling is to be expected for a majority of college football programs, especially early on in the offseason. For Indiana, after winning...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wrtv.com
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WANE-TV
Major trade show pushes Indianapolis convention center to its limits
INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years, the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams.
Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator
An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory. In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny […] The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Green Manufacturer of Steel to Invest $18 Million in Indiana Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Kentucky manufacturer of steel and composite...
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC buys Herald-Times building for nearly $3 million, no referendum money used in purchase
Monroe County Community School Corporation will purchase the Herald-Times building for $2,977,500. MCCSC school board members unanimously approved the recommendation from John Kenny, MCCSC director of business operations, to make the purchase, during a board meeting Nov. 15. The property, located at 1900 S. Walnut St., will become a family...
