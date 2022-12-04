ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Sherman and Locust early on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Source: Body found in home of suspected dating app ‘predator’ Nov. 8

Milwaukee County prosecutors have linked suspected dating app “predator” Timothy Olson to a second death investigation. This time he’s under suspicion in the death of a woman in Racine on Nov. 8, 2022. A law enforcement source told 12 News that day a body was found in the Olson home located near Georgia Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Racine.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, was hurt in a road rage shooting near 13th and Windlake Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driving pursuit, crash, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after a pursuit and crash Tuesday, Dec. 6. It happened around 7 p.m. Police said the vehicle was taken in a burglary. Police started chasing the driver near Muskego and Burnham. The chase ended near I-43 NB and Fond du Lac. The driver...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Riverwest reckless driving crash, 3 got away

MILWAUKEE - A wild crash in Milwaukee was captured by a dash camera. The video shows a speeding car winding through a Riverwest street before the driver flipped the stolen SUV. A witness said three guys ran from the scene. "This is horrible," said Joyce Broadnax. "This is horrible." When...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash

MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in Milwaukee near MLK and Garfield

MILWAUKEE - A man, 32, was shot in Milwaukee near MLK and Garfield Sunday, Dec. 4. Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Wauwatosa student with autism; last seen Tuesday, Dec. 6

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old August Prigge, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Prigge's family says their son has autism. Prigge, a senior at Wauwatosa East High School, was last seen in Wauwatosa around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. NOTE: He does not have a beard (as pictured) at this time.
WAUWATOSA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

The New Sheriff in Town

Over the past generation, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has been controversial. Sheriff David Clarke served from 2002-2017 and took a hard-nosed approach to law enforcement. In late 2018, Earnell Lucas was elected sheriff, and had to deal with protests and unrest over the George Floyd murder and a creeping critique of police officers. Lucas chose not to run for reelection. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office faces the challenge of increasing criminal activity, speeding, and reckless driving.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Progress at rat infested Milwaukee apartment

A WISN 12 News investigation into a rat-infested apartment in Milwaukee is resulting in action from the city and the landlord. 12 News first shared Dalyvette Baez's story Monday, a waking nightmare of scurrying scrambling rats, a situation so bad she and her family resorted to attacking them with sticks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drug arrests; fentanyl-laced meth among items found

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested two men – one from Milwaukee, one from Chicago – for alleged drug possession after a Dec. 6 traffic stop. A deputy stopped a car on I-94 southbound around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday for non-registration. A second deputy responded with a K-9 officer.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee robbery, police chase ends with arrest near 77th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle taken in an armed robbery on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 – and it ended with an arrest. Officials say the pursuit began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near 38th and Wright. The chase ended near 77th and Lisbon. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Home Shot, Again

For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy