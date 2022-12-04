ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Report: Minnesota health care workers leaving at 'crisis rates'

In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct care workers for these institutions and others has become a crisis. That’s according to a new report from the University of Minnesota. “The crisis of low-wage healthcare...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

5 things to know about Minnesota’s historic $17.6 billion projected budget surplus

Minnesota lawmakers will have a projected $17.6 billion available to spend this upcoming session after Minnesota Management and Budget published its latest forecast Tuesday. Strong tax collections, low spending and the estimated $7 billion surplus the Legislature left untouched last session have contributed to the projected budget surplus, said Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim […] The post 5 things to know about Minnesota’s historic $17.6 billion projected budget surplus appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Survey: Businesses say recession is likely, salary reduction is not

DES MOINES — Small and midsized businesses and employees alike are anticipating a recession, but most businesses are not preparing to reduce employee salaries, according to a national survey from Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group. The survey found 70% of businesses and 74% of employees think a recession will...
DES MOINES, IA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues

As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund.  The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Metro Transit cuts service to dozens of bus lines, citing driver shortage

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Metro Transit is scaling back bus service starting Saturday, reducing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy