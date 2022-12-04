3 Chinese astronauts land on Earth after 6 months constructing China's Tiangong space station

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Members of South Korea’s ruling conservative party have proposed a bill that would place tighter restrictions on the voting rights of foreign permanent residents in local elections, which they insist is necessary to protect the country’s democracy from being undermined by Chinese voters.
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian branch of Amnesty International said Monday it was the target of a cyberattack sponsored by China. The human rights organization said it first detected the breach Oct. 5 and hired forensic investigators and cybersecurity experts to investigate. Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of Amnesty International...
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Protesters angered by allegations of corruption linked to Mongolia’s coal trade with China tried to force their way into the State Palace in the capital, demanding dismissals of officials involved in the scandal. The U.S. Embassy in Ulaanbaatar issued an alert Monday saying that...
BEIJING (AP) — China strictly adheres to its policy of no first use of nuclear weapons “at any time and under any circumstances,” its Defense Ministry said Tuesday in a scathing response to a U.S. report alleging a major buildup in Beijing’s nuclear capabilities. The Pentagon...
GDYNIA, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda and the country’s defense minister on Tuesday took delivery of a first shipment of tanks and howitzers from South Korea, hailing the swift implementation of a deal signed in the summer in the face of the war in neighboring Ukraine. Duda and Mariusz Blaszczak were in the Polish Navy port of Gdynia, on the Baltic coast, to mark the arrival by sea of the first 10 Black Panther K2 tanks, along with 24 Thunder K9 howitzers, from a $5.8 billion deal with Seoul. They stressed that South Korea responded quickly to the need by Poland, a European Union nation, to urgently increase its deterrence and defense potential as Russia is fighting a war in Ukraine, just across Poland’s eastern border. “The quick pace of this delivery is of crucial importance in the face of Russian aggression and the war in Ukraine,” Duda said.
Sotheby’s international chairman Patti Wong will retire from her position after three decades with the auction house. The news comes more than a year after Sotheby’s underwent a shakeup at its Hong Kong headquarters following the departure of its longtime Asia CEO, Kevin Ching, who retired after a 15-year tenure.
Over the past two decades, Sotheby’s has moved to bring Western art to the Hong Kong market while expanding its reach towards collectors in the Asia Pacific region. Working closely with Ching, Wong presided over a flourishing period of growth for the Sotheby’s Hong Kong headquarters. Wong assumed the position of...
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government on Wednesday approved the U.K.’s first new coal mine in three decades, a decision condemned by environmentalists as a leap backwards in the fight against climate change. Hours earlier, the government had reversed a ban on building new onshore windfarms in Britain. Opponents called that announcement a cynical attempt to offset criticism of the mine decision. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove decided the mine in the Cumbria area of northwest England would have “an overall neutral effect on climate change and is thus consistent with government policies for meeting the challenge of climate change,” the government said. It said coal from the mine would be used to make steel — replacing imported coal — rather than for power generation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to maintain a steady supply of arms for its war in Ukraine, Moscow is looking to Iran once again to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles, according to two officials familiar with the matter. There is growing U.S. concern that Russia may...
Is heating your house cutting into your holiday spending this year? Analysts warned shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine that oil, gas, natural gas and propane would hit near-record levels. The Energy Information Administration forecasted almost a 30% cost hike to heat U.S. homes this winter, but so far even those projections are looking too conservative.
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it is bringing back dividends for shareholders, which it suspended when the pandemic devastated the airline business in early 2020. Dallas-based Southwest said in a regulatory filing that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share on Jan. 31. The move comes as air travel rebounds and U.S. airlines return to profitability due to full planes and sharply higher fares than a year ago. Southwest has posted the highest net income among U.S. airlines in the first nine months of this year, reporting a $759 million profit in that span.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, its foreign minister signaled Monday, as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap to squeeze its earnings from oil exports. Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the comments after...
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- The London office of international law firm Dorsey & Whitney has strengthened its commercial litigation team with the appointment of new partner, Aymen Khoury. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005664/en/ Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London (Photo: Business Wire)
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — For years, Mark Hager’s job as an observer aboard New England fishing boats made him a marked man, seen as a meddling cop on the ocean, counting and scrutinizing every cod, haddock and flounder to enforce rules and help set crucial quotas. On one particularly perilous voyage, he spent 12 days at sea and no crew member uttered even a single word to him. Now Hager is working to replace such federally-mandated observers with high-definition cameras affixed to fishing boat masts. From the safety of his office, Hager uses a laptop to watch hours of footage of crew members hauling the day’s catch aboard and measuring it with long sticks marked with thick black lines. And he’s able to zoom in on every fish to verify its size and species, noting whether it is kept or flung overboard in accordance with the law. “Once you’ve seen hundreds of thousands of pounds of these species it becomes second nature,” said Hager as he toggled from one fish to another.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired about 130 artillery rounds on Monday into the water near its western and eastern sea borders with South Korea, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors. North Korea’s military said the firings were a warning against ongoing South Korean artillery exercises near the inland border town of Cheorwon and blamed the South for worsening tensions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean weapons, fired Monday afternoon from North Korea’s western and eastern coastal areas, fell within the northern side of buffer zones created under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce military tensions. There were no immediate reports of shells falling inside South Korean territorial waters. South Korea’s military said it communicated a verbal warning to North Korea over the firings and urged it to abide by the agreement. The South Korean and U.S. militaries were closely monitoring North Korea’s military activities while strengthening their readiness to respond to any “potential contingency,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates made a surprise visit Monday to Qatar as it hosts the World Cup — his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.” “But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence, said Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. She said her team was “seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and looking ahead expects both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday. López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which...
