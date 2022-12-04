Read full article on original website
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
Treasurer’s Media Features Tri-County Manufacturers
HARRISBURG PA – Manufacturers in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties are among those that have been featured since May 2021 in social media campaigns created by the office of Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. They highlight “the driving force behind Pennsylvania’s economy,” she said Monday (Dec. 5, 2022).
Pennsylvania announces broadband plan for how to spend almost $400 million
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is moving forward with expanding broadband across the commonwealth, and a new plan details how state officials will judge success. The Pennsylvania Broadband Authority laid out its goals in a report, its focus on broadband infrastructure and availability, digital equity, device and tech access, and digital literacy. “Our collective mission is to foster and create equitable, affordable, and robust high-speed broadband infrastructure and services connecting...
Gov. Wolf’s $10M to support affordable housing in 16 counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties. HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very […]
Gov. Wolf announces more than $10 million funding for affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in several counties like Mercer, Venango and Union City. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code and accessible spaces to call home,” said Gov. Wolf. “The HOME funding will help provide access to these spaces to […]
Payments Of $250 To $1,657 For Pennslyvania Residents Who Meet The Requirements
62% of Americans want stimulus checks or inflation relief money from the state. Pennsylvania will make this aid available to some of its citizens. The cash will help recipients who find it hard to cope with inflation's effects.
Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations
Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
Association Presents Award to Township Police
POLICE GIVEN FBI-LEEDA AWARD – The Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department on Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) received a relatively rare “Agency Trilogy Award” (at top) from the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Inc., better known to law enforcers as FBI-LEEDA. The association provides police officers and commanders with specialized training in three leadership areas (its “trilogy”) to help them grow in their careers. Lower Pottsgrove is among only a comparatively small number of departments nationwide to have its entire command staff – chief, lieutenant, and sergeants – complete the trilogy as individuals, Chief Richard Bell explained. Both Bell and his predecessor, former Chief Michael Foltz, are advocates of the FBI-LEEDA program. The department years ago under Foltz years began hosting association programs at Sunnybrook for both local and out-of-area personnel, a practice that continues under Bell. The most recently hosted event included participants from Colorado, he noted. Presenting the award during the Board of Commissioners’ meeting were association representatives Leigh Pavoni and Donna Stone.
Cast Your Ballot for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year
HARRISBURG PA – The Schuylkill River and the Perkiomen Creek, both of which flow through western Montgomery County, are in the running to be named as Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year. Public votes for either are being accepted online, here, through Jan. 18 (2023; Wednesday). Voters must use an e-mail address, which can be used only once, to cast their ballot.
Hermans Elected as S-F School Board President
ROYERSFORD PA – Erica Hermans (at top) was elected as president, and Dr. Margaret Wright as vice president, of the Spring-Ford Area School District board of school directors during its annual reorganization meeting held Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) at the high school on South Lewis Road. The election results of board member voting were reported by the district.
STATE, COUNTYWIDE FLU COUNT CONTINUES TO GROW
After a few weeks of not issuing reports, the Pennsylvania Department of health has issued an update on influenza in the state. A total of 48,948 cases of flu have been reported throughout the state. 47,060 of them have been classified as type A flu, 1,810 cases are classified as type b, while 78 are considered unknown flu. The report states that seasonal flu activity in Pennsylvania and the United States is high and is higher than at the same time of the year during the last five flu seasons. The department also reported that seven confirmed influenza deaths have been reported during this season so far.
Locals in Pennsylvania eligible for one-time bonus until December 31
To get their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate, Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvanians eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program must register until Dec. 31, 2022. Annual plus a one-time bonus rebate. Older and disabled Pennsylvanians eligible for a rebate on their 2021 property taxes...
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf discusses handling of COVID-19 pandemic, fights with GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is leaving office next month, and WGAL has been speaking with him about his eight years as leader of the commonwealth. News 8's Tom Lehman asked him about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and fights with Republican lawmakers, including a 2015 budget battle. Lehman: "Did...
Conemaugh Health System’s ‘Mentoring in Medicine’ program accepting 2023 applications
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Health System is now accepting applications for their Mentoring in Medicine program. The Mentoring in Medicine program is accepting applications for its 2023 summer program. The program is a 10-week-long experience for undergraduate students and is entering its 20th year. Those interested must be a resident of Cambria, Somerset […]
Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf
Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
Warehouses, an indoor ‘adventure park’, and other new businesses opening in central Pa.
A developer that just completed construction of a 1.1-million-square-foot warehouse is building an adjacent 700,000-square-foot warehouse along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. UPS just opened one of its largest facilities, a 775,000-square-foot location in Lower Swatara Township.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to light Capitol Christmas tree
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will light the Capitol Christmas tree on Monday. Wolf will be joined by First Lady Frances Wolf for the tree lighting. "The ceremony will also feature remarks by Joe Lee, Acting Secretary, PA Department of General Services, and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The Central Dauphin High School Chorus will also perform," a statement from the governor's office said.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
