POLICE GIVEN FBI-LEEDA AWARD – The Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department on Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) received a relatively rare “Agency Trilogy Award” (at top) from the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Inc., better known to law enforcers as FBI-LEEDA. The association provides police officers and commanders with specialized training in three leadership areas (its “trilogy”) to help them grow in their careers. Lower Pottsgrove is among only a comparatively small number of departments nationwide to have its entire command staff – chief, lieutenant, and sergeants – complete the trilogy as individuals, Chief Richard Bell explained. Both Bell and his predecessor, former Chief Michael Foltz, are advocates of the FBI-LEEDA program. The department years ago under Foltz years began hosting association programs at Sunnybrook for both local and out-of-area personnel, a practice that continues under Bell. The most recently hosted event included participants from Colorado, he noted. Presenting the award during the Board of Commissioners’ meeting were association representatives Leigh Pavoni and Donna Stone.

LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO