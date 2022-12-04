Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop
Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
mycbs4.com
ACSO K-9 apprehends woman after running a red light
Alachua County, FL — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says a situation that started with running a red light, ended in a K-9 apprehension. "The driver had fled and ended up wrecking her truck," Alachua County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Art Forgey said. According to the arrest report,...
mycbs4.com
10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
villages-news.com
Husband arrested after crash near Spanish Springs sends injured wife to hospital
A husband was arrested after a crash near Spanish Springs sent his injured wife to a local hospital. The accident occurred in the wee hours Saturday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street near the entrance to Spanish Springs Town Square. The woman said she was being struck in the...
villages-news.com
Man riding scooter arrested at Circle K in The Villages
A man riding a scooter was arrested at a Circle K convenience store in The Villages. Sean Michael O’Brien, 48, of Summerfield, was riding the black scooter at 10:14 p.m. Saturday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s ran the scooter’s license plate and found the registered owner has a suspended license. A traffic stop was initiated at the Circle K at 1527 Buenos Aires Blvd. O’Brien denied any knowledge that his license has been suspended, however, the deputy confirmed with dispatch that his license had been suspended in 2021 for failure to pay child support.
ocala-news.com
Firefighters extricate driver from SUV after rollover crash in Ocala
A driver was extricated by firefighters on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision that occurred near an intersection in Ocala. On Monday, shortly before 3:35 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 4, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection of SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident with rollover.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect from Lady Lake blames intoxicated driving on death of friend
A drunk driving suspect from Lady Lake blamed his intoxicated driving on the death of a friend. Johnny Glenn Hurst III, 41, was driving a Toyota Tundra in the wee hours Sunday when his vehicle strayed into the bicycle lane and hit a curb on SW Hwy. 200 in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Gainesville residents on alert after rash of car burglaries near UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents were in for some not so pleasant surprises this past week. Gainesville and University of Florida Police say they’re responding to a rise in smash and grab break-ins. Burglars broke into more than 30 cars in several different complexes along Southwest 13th Street early...
alachuachronicle.com
Updated: One person hospitalized after accident at CR 235 and NW 78th Ave
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 6:45 a.m. this morning, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) responded to a reported vehicle accident with extrication at NW 78th Ave and CR 235. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck, driven by a 28-year-old Trenton man, was traveling east on...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Rash of vehicle break-ins hits Gainesville
City and university police are working to solve a rash of overnight vehicle break-ins that local residents have reported around Gainesville and on the UF campus in recent days. “We’ve had dozens of [burglaries] in the last week,” Gainesville Police Department (GPD) spokesman David Chudzik reported in an email to...
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
WCJB
Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of The Ridge at Gainesville student-living apartment complex are without power after a careless driver struck the electrical boxes on the side of a building early Sunday morning. The crash had no injuries, but took out power, hot water, and the fire sprinkler systems...
villages-news.com
Villager convicted of DUI spending 20 days in jail after caught driving again
A resident of The Villages convicted in a 2021 golf cart drunk driving arrest has been sentenced to 20 days in jail after he was caught back behind the wheel. James Stevens, 48, of the Village of Santo Domingo was sentenced last week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended.
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect arrested with fentanyl and syringes at Best Buy
A shoplifting suspect was arrested with fentanyl, syringes and other drugs at Best Buy in Lady Lake. Robert Joseph Langford, 35, of Palm Bay, entered the store on Friday and took a Canon IC2 camera into the men’s room where he discarded the packaging, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He emerged from the men’s room and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, which was concealed in his backpack.
WCJB
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after allegedly knocking woman to floor of garage
A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation with a woman in a garage. Ronald Daniel Hoffman, 68, who lives in the Holly Hill Villas in the Village of Duval was arrested Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery. A woman said the Minnesota...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Stoner leads cops on 2-mph car chase
7:20 p.m. — 300 block of Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast. Resisting an officer. A deputy on road patrol saw a car driving west on Palm Coast Parkway at 49 mph in a 40-mph zone. The deputy activated lights and sirens and pulled behind the speeding car. The...
villages-news.com
Oxford woman enters plea in DUI case after night of drinking at Ocala bars
An Oxford woman has entered a plea in a drunk driving case resulting from a night of drinking at downtown bars in Ocala. Ella Kaitlyn Flack, 27, pleaded not guilty last week in Marion County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She is being represented by attorney Benjamin Boylston and remains free on $1,000 bond.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Multiple Alachua County crashes kill 2
An Archer woman and an Alachua man died in separate accidents in Alachua County on Friday and Saturday, respectively. According to two Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) releases, an 82-year-old Archer man driving a Chevrolet SUV west on State Road 26 attempted to make a left-hand turn onto County Road 241 on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
