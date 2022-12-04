Read full article on original website
Related
Police continue search for Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a woman indicted on Nov. 18 in Laurel County.
q95fm.net
Escaped Whitley County Detention Center Inmate Back in Custody
Law enforcement in Whitley County responded to a call on Sunday of an escaped inmate. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to a call of an inmate escaping the Whitley County Detention Center. After using a drone in their search, Williamsburg police officers...
2 Lexington men arrested for multistate police chase, attempted officer assault
Two Lexington men are facing an array of charges after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state police chase.
CCSO: Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in Claiborne Co. after stabbing a woman
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping on Thursday, Dec. 1, after a Claiborne County detective responded to a call at an emergency room. The woman was reportedly assaulted by Travis Brock, 39, according to reports. She said that he drove her and...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Warrant Following Dispute Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Brandon Cawood age 38 of East Bernstadt on Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at approximately 12:09 PM. The arrest occurred off old KY 30 approximately 5 miles north of London after Deputy Houston was dispatched to a dispute complaint there.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
wklw.com
Perry Co Man Facing Charges of Threatening Police Officer
A Perry Co man facing several charges including for allegedly threatening a Police Officer. Hazard Police say on November 26 officers tried to do a traffic stop on Ronnie Lee Sebastian of Bonnyman on East Main Street but instead of pulling over he reportedly took off and, they allege, drove the wrong way on several roads including KY-15 with his light. The Hazard Herald reports Officers broke off the chase but when Sebastian later called 911 to report his vehicle stolen, dispatchers pinpointed his location and Hazard Police picked him up at a Grocery Store. He allegedly threatened the officers for which he faces a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening on top of evading, assault and wanton endangerment.
wbontv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
935wain.com
Russell County Female Arrested On Theft Charges Resulting From Lengthy Investigation
Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business, on liberty road, reported a theft of nearly $5,000. After the investigation was completed the case was submitted to the Adair Circuit Grand Jury by Sheriff Brockman. As a result an indictment of arrest was secured by Commonwealth Attorney Brian Wright .
indherald.com
Robbins man arrested after domestic assault in Oneida
ONEIDA | A Robbins man is facing felony charges in Oneida after an alleged domestic incident last week. Matthew D. Blevins, 26, of Robbins, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Friday, following an investigation into the alleged domestic assault. According to a warrant filed by OPD officer Jeremiah...
k105.com
Investigation into drug trafficking organization results in seizure of 2 lbs of meth
An eastern Kentucky man has been busted with two pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County deputies, the London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI “conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.”
wbontv.com
Richmond man facing manslaughter charges stemming from overdose death
The overdose death of a woman here in Richmond back in November, has now resulted in the arrest of a 66 year old Richmond man. According to Police reports, officers were called to a location here in Richmond for reports of a deceased woman last month. Upon arriving on scene, officers saw evidence that the woman died due to an overdose. After conducting an investigation, officers concluded that the last person the victim spoke to was 66-year-old Vincent Pickens.
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office recovers body, vehicle from Norris Lake
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Investigation
An update from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department:. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy...
thebig1063.com
Bell County Sheriff's Department nets five arrests for drug trafficking
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy Baker of Newtown, 3 counts - Trafficking Meth <...
wbontv.com
Former “Kirby’s Garage” location in Estill County, destroyed by fire
At 6:20 am this morning, the Estill Country Fire Department responded to a call in Irvine in regards to a fire at the former Kirby’s garage location near the corner of Pea Ridge and Richmond Road. When fire fighters arrived on the scene, the 80 by 30 foot building...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Multi-Agency Operation
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
z93country.com
Fire Crews Were Busy Monday
Run #1 Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a structure fire on Hillard Ave. Crews from Monticello and Susie Vol. Fire Department battled the blaze. Thanks to Monticello Police Department and Wayne County EMS for their assistance. Run #2 While firefighters from Susie and Monticello were actively working the Hilliard...
wymt.com
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
Comments / 2