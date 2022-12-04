Read full article on original website
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Spalding Memorial Library News
The Threads group meets at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Holiday Magic returns to Newark Valley on December 10
On Dec. 10, from 4-8 p.m., the Village of Newark Valley will light up like magic as their annual event, Holiday Magic, returns. At 5 p.m., Mayor Jim Tornatore will officially pull the switch to light over 50 Christmas Trees on the Village Green. Activities include wagon rides around the...
Last Call for Holiday Giving Boxes
The Holiday Giving Box program resulted from the collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, CHOW, Broome-Tioga BOCES, and the Agency to provide complete, holiday meals to local families in need.
Shop and Win!
Historic Owego Marketplace is gearing up for Moonlight Shopping, taking place every Thursday up until Christmas in downtown Owego. During Moonlight Shopping, participating restaurants and stores in Owego will be open until 8 p.m. every Thursday leading, giving holiday shoppers a few extra hours to shop local. Many Owego businesses,...
Katie Titus SADD Tree gets a red bulb for first time
18-year-old Kadin Abdullah's death is being marked by those outside of Vestal.
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on Trips to Discover's list of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country.
Win Tickets to See Kenny G’s Holiday Special In Binghamton
The holiday season is here and to celebrate, Kenny G is coming to Binghamton!. Kenny G will bring his Holiday and Hits show to the Broome County Forum on Saturday, December 17 and we'd love to send you and a friend to the show!. Fill out the form below and...
Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4
During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
Meet Sammy, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Sammy, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Sammy is an eight-month-old male French bulldog/beagle mix who is a ball of energy that loves to play constantly. He is friendly with other dogs, but would require a meet-and-greet with any other pup. The SPCA is unsure how he would be with cats. For households with children, he is best with kids ages 6 years old and older. For those who are younger, but have experience with other dogs who match his energy levels, a meet-and-greet is required.
Pierogies and Halubki Ukraine fundraiser
The First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is hosting a tasty fundraiser to raise money for those fighting and suffering in Ukraine.
12 Binghamton Restaurants Residents Say Make the Trip Worth It
You have family or friends coming to town. Or maybe a client or work-related person about to visit the Binghamton area. What would you suggest to that person, one Southern Tier restaurant that would be worth making the trip for?. That's a tough question. We have so many great places...
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid. The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid. The rules for registration […]
Doing it all to help others
Sydney Jennison ’20 of Homer, N.Y., grew up seeing firsthand what helping her community meant. A daughter of Robert Jennison, a captain in the City of Cortland Fire Department, and Sandra Jennison ’96, a teacher at Appleby Elementary School in Marathon, N.Y., Jennison watched as her parents exemplified selflessness.
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now
The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
Health department has located dog in biting incident
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
Burdett’s Smok’n Bones BBQ has closed after 17 years on the wine trail
A longtime fixture near where Route 79 bends in Burdett, the family-owned Smok’n Bones BBQ & Brews has closed after 17 years of “fresh, slow-smoked flavors” in this community between Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail. Not far from Trumansburg, Watkins Glen,...
Endwell Pack and Mail Urges Residents to Ship Early Ahead of Expected Surges Nationwide
National carriers like UPS, FedEx and Amazon are expecting the peak shipping days for the holidays to come later in December. For that reason, Pack and Mail in Endwell is encouraging residents to get their items sent out early, to stay ahead of the national surge. "[The national carriers] are...
Late-night fire destroys home in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments responded late Saturday to a structure fire in Painted Post that left the entire building charred. The fire occurred at a residence at 22 Clark Street in Painted Post sometime around or after 8 p.m. According to Painted Post Fire Department, fire crews were called and responded at […]
Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits
Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
