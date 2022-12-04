Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WESH
Osceola deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated battery
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — Osceola and Indian River deputies were looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 32-year-old Cory Randall Philippe attacked his father and they believe he might be armed. They say...
Orange County deputies investigate after person stabbed at business early Wednesday
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a person was stabbed at a local business Wednesday morning. Deputies and ambulances were called out around 1:45 a.m. to Oak Ridge Road near Defiance Avenue, not far from Oak Ridge High School. Channel 9 crews found a large...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop
Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
Florida deputy, 23, fatally shot by fellow deputy in 'extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident'
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot over the weekend by his best friend and roommate, who is also a deputy, at their residence. On Dec. 3, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Austin Walsh was killed in an "off-duty incident" in Palm Bay. The statement described him as a "treasured member of our BCSO family," and said he had been with the agency since he was 18 years old.
WESH
Officers locate goat roaming around St. Cloud neighborhood
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — St. Cloud police said a goat was seen walking around in a neighborhood. The department said on Facebook that officers went to a local subdivision after receiving reports of the goat roaming around. Responding St. Cloud officers were able to find the goat, Popeye, and...
fox35orlando.com
Daughter of Osceola County 'Most Wanted' suspect talks about why he needs to be caught
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County sheriff said his agency is on the lookout for a suspect accused of the sexual battery of two minors. Davie Albarran, 50, is wanted for multiple warrants for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of two young girls, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez.
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
WESH
Volusia deputies say report of gunshots on school campus was false alarm
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials in Volusia County said a report of gunshots at Deltona High School on Tuesday morning was determined to be a false alarm. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said sometime before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots at Deltona High School.
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by fellow deputy in accidental shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon, I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
wogx.com
'Bad idea': Man allegedly tries to steal from Florida Walmart full of deputies during 'Shop with a Cop' event
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man was likely unaware of the number of Florida deputies that were inside a Walmart store in St. Cloud when he reportedly "decided to steal," the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday. In the post, a man – referred to by...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse.
fox35orlando.com
Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say
A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
Man arrested in fatal early morning shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened on Tymberwood Lane in Orange County overnight. Donald Willis, 27, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder with a firewarm. The victim, 38-year-old Lavance Smith, was taken to the hospital and pronounced...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee Police looking for answers into deadly October John Young Pkwy. crash
Do you have information on a deadly crash that occurred south of downtown Kissimmee in October? If so, the Kissimmee Police Department would like to hear from you. KPD is asking for the public’s help with information on a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the evening of Sunday Oct. 16. The crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. off South John Young Parkway at Mohawk Drive, between downtown and The Oaks. A 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle died as a result of the crash.
WESH
Titusville police: Man accused of killing motel owner arrested
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the homicide suspect who is facing charges after a shooting at a motel. Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, police found a man who had been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department.
Troopers investigate deadly crash after man hit by car in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night in Osceola County. Troopers said the fatal crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Poinciana Boulevard. Troopers said a man was hit by a car at the...
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast
Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora police hunt down Leesburg man in theft at Target
Mount Dora police tracked down a Leesburg man and his accomplice suspected of stealing merchandise at Target. Officers were contacted by the store’s loss prevention officer who showed them a security video in which two men, later identified as 33-year-old Robert B. Beck III of Yahala and 38-year-old Jonathon B. Tunstall of Leesburg, in the store on Oct. 21. The video showed them loading into their cart a Jetson hover board valued at $249.99, a Lego Mustang set valued at $169.99 and a Mint cell phone valued at $249.99. The total value of the items was $669.97. The video captured Beck cutting a security cord on the phone and handing it to Tunstall.
WESH
Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school
Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
