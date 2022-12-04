ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WESH

Osceola deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated battery

YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — Osceola and Indian River deputies were looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 32-year-old Cory Randall Philippe attacked his father and they believe he might be armed. They say...
YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop

Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
LEESBURG, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida deputy, 23, fatally shot by fellow deputy in 'extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot over the weekend by his best friend and roommate, who is also a deputy, at their residence. On Dec. 3, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Austin Walsh was killed in an "off-duty incident" in Palm Bay. The statement described him as a "treasured member of our BCSO family," and said he had been with the agency since he was 18 years old.
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Officers locate goat roaming around St. Cloud neighborhood

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — St. Cloud police said a goat was seen walking around in a neighborhood. The department said on Facebook that officers went to a local subdivision after receiving reports of the goat roaming around. Responding St. Cloud officers were able to find the goat, Popeye, and...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say

A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
KISSIMMEE, FL
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee Police looking for answers into deadly October John Young Pkwy. crash

Do you have information on a deadly crash that occurred south of downtown Kissimmee in October? If so, the Kissimmee Police Department would like to hear from you. KPD is asking for the public’s help with information on a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the evening of Sunday Oct. 16. The crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. off South John Young Parkway at Mohawk Drive, between downtown and The Oaks. A 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle died as a result of the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Titusville police: Man accused of killing motel owner arrested

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the homicide suspect who is facing charges after a shooting at a motel. Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, police found a man who had been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast

Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora police hunt down Leesburg man in theft at Target

Mount Dora police tracked down a Leesburg man and his accomplice suspected of stealing merchandise at Target. Officers were contacted by the store’s loss prevention officer who showed them a security video in which two men, later identified as 33-year-old Robert B. Beck III of Yahala and 38-year-old Jonathon B. Tunstall of Leesburg, in the store on Oct. 21. The video showed them loading into their cart a Jetson hover board valued at $249.99, a Lego Mustang set valued at $169.99 and a Mint cell phone valued at $249.99. The total value of the items was $669.97. The video captured Beck cutting a security cord on the phone and handing it to Tunstall.
MOUNT DORA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school

Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
ORLANDO, FL

