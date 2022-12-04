Read full article on original website
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
Paddy Pimblett ekes out close decision over Jared Gordon, hype train keeps rolling at UFC 282
Lightweight British breakout star-in-the-making, Paddy Pimblett, was promoted to the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event stage, booked to battle gritty veteran, Jared Gordon, at UFC 282 TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is clearly on the fast track to super stardom, winning his first...
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will collide this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is on the fast track to super stardom. He’s already more popular than just about every non-UFC champion outside of...
Dan Hooker shuts down ‘great guy’ Paddy Pimblett: ‘I do whatever I want to that kid’
Dan Hooker has made it clear that he is a fan of rising lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett, but “Hangman” doesn’t think the English fighter stands a chance with him in a potential matchup. Pimblett, who takes on Jared Gordon tomorrow night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC...
UFC 282 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
UFC 282 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will limp across the pay-per-view (PPV) finish line with the tattered “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, plagued with multiple injuries and last-minute cancelations. The reworked UFC 282 PPV line up will be topped by the light heavyweight clash between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev, who collide for the vacant 205-pound strap. Before that five-round title fight gets underway, outspoken lightweight attraction, Paddy Pimblett, looks to continue his meteoric rise up the 155-pound ladder at the expense of division mainstay Jared Gordon. All that and so much more for the promotion’s final PPV event of 2022.
UFC 282’s Paddy Pimblett weighs in on Charles Oliveira’s loss to Islam Makhachev: ‘I would’ve put up a better fight’
Paddy Pimblett has been the talk of the town this week for his upcoming clash with Jared Gordon later tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the extra media attention has presented “Baddy” with more chances to put his foot in his mouth.
UFC 282: Paddy Pimblett wins controversial decision as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev draw
Paddy Pimblett won a controversial decision against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Saturday night, before Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev drew with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line.Liverpudlian Pimblett, one of the fatest rising stars in the UFC, entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a 3-0 record in the promotion and three stoppages to his name.The 27-year-old was repeatedly tagged with hard left hooks from Gordon in the first round, however, before arresting momentum by landing a couple of combinations as the round progressed. Pimblett tripped the American late in the round, but Gordon...
Watch UFC 282’s Paddy Pimblett and Bryce Mitchell bond over mutual ‘clown’ hatred backstage
Paddy Pimblett and Bryce Mitchell are not fighting each other later tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the two rising stars caught up backstage earlier this week to share some hatred for undefeated featherweight fighter Ilia Topuria.
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev full fight preview | UFC 282
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight veterans Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apologies to Jiri Prochazka, but I cannot imagine either half of our main event being terribly sympathetic toward “The Czech Samurai.”...
Cormier: If Darren Till loses at UFC 282 ‘it might be over’ for struggling ‘Gorilla’
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Darren Till was ranked No. 2 in the world at 170 pounds, but a series of brutal weight cuts and a pair of high-profile losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal sent “The Gorilla” up to middleweight. Unfortunately for...
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White still wants ‘Notorious’ comeback fight in 2023
Conor McGregor may look like a Welterweight these days, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is still looking to match him up against a Lightweight when he eventually returns in 2023. That’s according to a new yet-to-be released interview from ESPN MMA between Brett Okamoto and UFC President, Dana White. ESPN...
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 282’s Jan Blachowicz
Former Light Heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, will look to retake the throne opposite Sambo ace, Magomed Ankalaev, this Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. When Blachowicz was thoroughly handled by Glover Teixeira, it would’ve been fair to assume his career as champion...
UFC 282 Main Card Breakdown
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
Jared Gordon reacts to controversial UFC 282 loss: ‘I was robbed everyone knows it’
Jared Gordon has reacted to his controversial loss. After ten straight finishes at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, the judges got involved, which was not good. It was not good at all. ‘Flash’ Gordon lost a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) to Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of the evening, and the entire MMA community freaked out, deservedly so. (Look at the awful scorecard).
Video: Paddy Pimblett will auction off Rolex watch gifted by Drake | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett has no interest in keeping the Rolex watch that rapper Drake gifted the lightweight fighter following his submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London earlier this year. Pimblett, who takes on Jared Gordon later tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV)...
Highlights! Dricus du Plessis submits Darren Till in back-and-forth war | UFC 282 video
Dricus du Plessis continued his middleweight takeover earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the South African contender stopped former UFC title challenger Darren Till via third-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Watch UFC 282...
‘ROBBERY!’ Fans and fighters react to Paddy Pimblett’s controversial UFC 282 win
Paddy Pimblett returned to action on Saturday night at UFC 282, and he fought a slow and careful fight against Jared Gordon for three hard rounds. At the end of the bout, Pimblett saw his hand raised with 29-28x3 scores, despite many people believing Gordon had done more than enough to win.
Darren Till has only seen newborn daughter once because of UFC 282 training camp
Darren Till has had a rough go of things these past few years. You have to go all the way back to 2018 to remember the good times when he beat Stephen Thompson via decision in front of a hometown crowd in Liverpool, England. It’s a victory that’s aged well...
