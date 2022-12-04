ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’

Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon full fight preview | UFC 282

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight talents Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon will collide this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is on the fast track to super stardom. He’s already more popular than just about every non-UFC champion outside of...
UFC 282 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

UFC 282 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will limp across the pay-per-view (PPV) finish line with the tattered “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, plagued with multiple injuries and last-minute cancelations. The reworked UFC 282 PPV line up will be topped by the light heavyweight clash between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev, who collide for the vacant 205-pound strap. Before that five-round title fight gets underway, outspoken lightweight attraction, Paddy Pimblett, looks to continue his meteoric rise up the 155-pound ladder at the expense of division mainstay Jared Gordon. All that and so much more for the promotion’s final PPV event of 2022.
UFC 282’s Paddy Pimblett weighs in on Charles Oliveira’s loss to Islam Makhachev: ‘I would’ve put up a better fight’

Paddy Pimblett has been the talk of the town this week for his upcoming clash with Jared Gordon later tonight (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the extra media attention has presented “Baddy” with more chances to put his foot in his mouth.
UFC 282: Paddy Pimblett wins controversial decision as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev draw

Paddy Pimblett won a controversial decision against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Saturday night, before Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev drew with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line.Liverpudlian Pimblett, one of the fatest rising stars in the UFC, entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a 3-0 record in the promotion and three stoppages to his name.The 27-year-old was repeatedly tagged with hard left hooks from Gordon in the first round, however, before arresting momentum by landing a couple of combinations as the round progressed. Pimblett tripped the American late in the round, but Gordon...
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev full fight preview | UFC 282

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight veterans Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apologies to Jiri Prochazka, but I cannot imagine either half of our main event being terribly sympathetic toward “The Czech Samurai.”...
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 282’s Jan Blachowicz

Former Light Heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, will look to retake the throne opposite Sambo ace, Magomed Ankalaev, this Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. When Blachowicz was thoroughly handled by Glover Teixeira, it would’ve been fair to assume his career as champion...
UFC 282 Main Card Breakdown

Jared Gordon reacts to controversial UFC 282 loss: ‘I was robbed everyone knows it’

Jared Gordon has reacted to his controversial loss. After ten straight finishes at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, the judges got involved, which was not good. It was not good at all. ‘Flash’ Gordon lost a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) to Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of the evening, and the entire MMA community freaked out, deservedly so. (Look at the awful scorecard).
