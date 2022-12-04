It was around midnight, long after I was supposed to be asleep, that I heard them. Clickity-clack. Clickity-clack. Thud, thud, thud. Dozens of them continued along the entire length of the roof, just over my head that lay in a tiny three-foot gap between the top of my bunk bed and the ceiling. It took a couple weeks to break the habit of sitting up out of my sleep and banging my head. My parents had warned me it would be a tight fit, but I insisted they buy it for me anyways. I loved that bunk bed.

