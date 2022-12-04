ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

43% of Retirement Savers Check Their Account Balances More Than 3 Times a Week. Here’s Why That’s a Huge Mistake

The past 12 months have hardly been kind to retirement savers. Since the start of 2022, many people have seen their IRA or 401(k) balances drop. In fact, Fidelity reports that the average 401(k) plan balance is down almost 23% from a year ago, while the average IRA balance is down almost 25%. And a big reason has to do with recent stock market volatility.
Can’t Max Out Your IRA by the End of 2022? Here’s Why You Don’t Have to Worry

When it comes to retirement savings, IRAs are a mixed bag. On the plus side, they generally come with a greater number of investment options than what you’ll find in a 401(k) plan. For example, with IRAs, you can put money into individual stocks, whereas 401(k) plans don’t typically let you do that. But getting to hand-pick stocks could mean assembling an investment portfolio that better aligns with your goals and risk tolerance, which is an important thing.
Should You Rethink Your Retirement Plans Because of Inflation?

Although inflation levels have dropped modestly over the past few months, living costs are still sky-high across the board. And consumers across a range of ages have been struggling to keep up. Some workers, however, are now rethinking their retirement plans because of rampant inflation. Nationwide reports that 38% of...
Applying for Social Security in 2023? 3 Things You Need to Know

After paying into Social Security for decades, you’re finally ready to start getting some money back in 2023. Congratulations! Signing up for benefits is a big step for many seniors, but it can also be a little confusing. Here are three things you ought to know before you apply for Social Security next year.
Why Your First Social Security Check of 2023 Will Look Different

When you get your first Social Security check in 2023, it will not look the same as the last payment you got this year. There are a few primary reasons why that may be the case. Here’s why you can expect a change to your check. You’re going to...
Why You Might Not Get to Keep Your 401(k) Match

Millions of Americans have access to employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s. These tax-favored retirement accounts allow workers to save thousands of dollars each year, sometimes earning immediate tax savings as a result and setting themselves up over the long run for years of tax-deferred growth. One of the best features...
Are You on Track to Reach the $4,555 Max Social Security Benefit?

Retirement is getting more expensive, and many older Americans depend heavily on Social Security. In fact, around 40% of retirees rely on their benefits “completely” in retirement, according to a 2022 survey from The Motley Fool. If Social Security will make up a significant portion of income in...

