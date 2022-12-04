ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sopghreporter.com

'Brothers' Reddic and Cummings making history as co-captains/champions

One can tell right away that Steel City Yellow Jackets Co-Captains Tone Reddic, Sr. and Gilmore Cummings simply enjoy each other's company. When you talk with them, they laugh, pay attention to each other's thoughts, and have a knack to simply get out of each other's way when necessary. They...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker/PSN Daily Notebook- December 7

Update (7:53 AM)- The Matt Canada experiment is going… okay?. Charlie Batch: Matt Canada Could Return for 2023 if Kenny Pickett Continues to Improve. **Former North Hills superstar LaVar Arrington was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Former PSU LB LaVar Arrington inducted into College Football Hall...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mike Farrell Takes A Quick Look at Pitt’s Current 2023 Recruiting Class

As I embark on my exciting journey to dive deep into everything Pitt football with Pittsburgh Sports Now, I’ll start with an assessment of the current 2023 recruiting class. Ok, I know it doesn’t look good. And I’ve been doing this for a long time as the first Pitt coach I covered was Walt Harris. I’ve felt Pat Narduzzi is a good fit for Pitt for years now, but his recruiting prowess has been iffy. And this year it’s not going so well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Bishop McDevitt faces Aliquippa in Class 4A state title game rematch

YORK, Pa. — At least Bishop McDevitt's coaching staff won't have to search too hard for game film of its upcoming opponent in the PIAA Class 4A championship game. The Crusaders are back in the state high school football final for the second year in a row -- and for the second straight season, their opponent in the title game will be western Pennsylvania superpower Aliquippa.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Ted Rivers

7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

It was ‘Bill Neal Day’ in Penn Hills, Nov. 22…Longtime Courier sports columnist honored for community work

BILL NEAL receives the proclamation from Penn Hills, Nov. 22. (Photo by April Joi Payne) Apparently it’s true what they say… “You can always go home!” As was the case on Tuesday, Nov. 22, when Penn Hills lifelong resident and longtime Courier sports columnist Bill Neal was honored by Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese and Council during its budget meeting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh merging two parishes

PITTSBURGH — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced another parish merger. Saint Blaise Parish in Midland and Saint Monica Parish in Beaver Falls will combine to become the new Saint Augustine Parish. The merger takes effect on Jan. 2. It will reduce the number of parishes in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US

When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy