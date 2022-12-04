Read full article on original website
Duquesne is off to a stellar 7-1 start on the year, and the Dukes have looked to Miami OH transfer Dae Dae Grant to lead them all year long. Grant is currently averaging 19 points per game and shooting 55% from three-point range, good for sixth in the nation. Duquesne...
One can tell right away that Steel City Yellow Jackets Co-Captains Tone Reddic, Sr. and Gilmore Cummings simply enjoy each other's company. When you talk with them, they laugh, pay attention to each other's thoughts, and have a knack to simply get out of each other's way when necessary. They...
As I embark on my exciting journey to dive deep into everything Pitt football with Pittsburgh Sports Now, I’ll start with an assessment of the current 2023 recruiting class. Ok, I know it doesn’t look good. And I’ve been doing this for a long time as the first Pitt coach I covered was Walt Harris. I’ve felt Pat Narduzzi is a good fit for Pitt for years now, but his recruiting prowess has been iffy. And this year it’s not going so well.
YORK, Pa. — At least Bishop McDevitt's coaching staff won't have to search too hard for game film of its upcoming opponent in the PIAA Class 4A championship game. The Crusaders are back in the state high school football final for the second year in a row -- and for the second straight season, their opponent in the title game will be western Pennsylvania superpower Aliquippa.
Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
BILL NEAL receives the proclamation from Penn Hills, Nov. 22. (Photo by April Joi Payne) Apparently it’s true what they say… “You can always go home!” As was the case on Tuesday, Nov. 22, when Penn Hills lifelong resident and longtime Courier sports columnist Bill Neal was honored by Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese and Council during its budget meeting.
For more than 20 years, Louis A.S. Bellinger was Pittsburgh’s only licensed and practicing Black architect. He is best known for designing the Hill District’s Pythian Temple — now more familiar to Pittsburgh residents as the landmark New Grenada Theater, which is being rehabilitated and adapted for new uses.
When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
