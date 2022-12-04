Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Are You on Track to Reach the $4,555 Max Social Security Benefit?
Retirement is getting more expensive, and many older Americans depend heavily on Social Security. In fact, around 40% of retirees rely on their benefits “completely” in retirement, according to a 2022 survey from The Motley Fool. If Social Security will make up a significant portion of income in...
KXLY
Social Security Is Changing in Many Ways in 2023. Here’s 1 Key Rule That’s Staying the Same
Although Social Security has been around for decades, the program’s specific rules aren’t necessarily set in stone. Each year, Social Security tends to go undergo changes related to inflation. And 2023 is no exception. Once 2023 arrives, Social Security beneficiaries will be eligible for a generous 8.7% cost-of-living...
KXLY
Should You Rethink Your Retirement Plans Because of Inflation?
Although inflation levels have dropped modestly over the past few months, living costs are still sky-high across the board. And consumers across a range of ages have been struggling to keep up. Some workers, however, are now rethinking their retirement plans because of rampant inflation. Nationwide reports that 38% of...
KXLY
Applying for Social Security in 2023? 3 Things You Need to Know
After paying into Social Security for decades, you’re finally ready to start getting some money back in 2023. Congratulations! Signing up for benefits is a big step for many seniors, but it can also be a little confusing. Here are three things you ought to know before you apply for Social Security next year.
KXLY
Why Your First Social Security Check of 2023 Will Look Different
When you get your first Social Security check in 2023, it will not look the same as the last payment you got this year. There are a few primary reasons why that may be the case. Here’s why you can expect a change to your check. You’re going to...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
KXLY
Social Security: Why Patience Doesn’t Always Pay Off
They say patience is a virtue, and when it comes to Social Security, it certainly can be. That’s because filers who delay their Social Security claims are rewarded financially. You’re entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal wage history once you arrive at your...
KXLY
43% of Retirement Savers Check Their Account Balances More Than 3 Times a Week. Here’s Why That’s a Huge Mistake
The past 12 months have hardly been kind to retirement savers. Since the start of 2022, many people have seen their IRA or 401(k) balances drop. In fact, Fidelity reports that the average 401(k) plan balance is down almost 23% from a year ago, while the average IRA balance is down almost 25%. And a big reason has to do with recent stock market volatility.
KXLY
Can’t Max Out Your IRA by the End of 2022? Here’s Why You Don’t Have to Worry
When it comes to retirement savings, IRAs are a mixed bag. On the plus side, they generally come with a greater number of investment options than what you’ll find in a 401(k) plan. For example, with IRAs, you can put money into individual stocks, whereas 401(k) plans don’t typically let you do that. But getting to hand-pick stocks could mean assembling an investment portfolio that better aligns with your goals and risk tolerance, which is an important thing.
KXLY
Jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40
Ever felt like your job was holding you back from meeting that special someone? You may be right. To determine jobs where you're most likely to be single at 40, Stacker analyzed data from the 2021 American Community Survey, powered by the Census Bureau. The percentage of never-married respondents was calculated by dividing the number of respondents who had never been married by the total respondents for a given occupation; this metric ranks the list.
KXLY
U.S. States With Tighter Access to Welfare Payments Have More Kids in Foster Care
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Researchers have discovered a link between access to welfare payments and foster care. As many as 29,000 fewer children may have entered the foster care system during the 12-year study if U.S. states had made it easier for poor families to receive cash through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
Comments / 0