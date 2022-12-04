Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Strong second half leads to Cowboy win
December 7, 2022 — The Cowboys used a 16-2 run in the second half to power past Texas A&M Commerce, 91-76, on Tuesday evening in Laramie. Wyoming outscored the Lions 48-34 in the second half of the contest. The win stopped a four-game UW losing streak and upped the Pokes season record to 4-5.
oilcity.news
Casper youth football team shines in Las Vegas national competition, finishes as runner-up
CASPER, Wyo. — After a successful season, the Casper Junior Football League 11U team traveled to Las Vegas to test itself against competition from across the nation. And what the team discovered is that it can not only hold its own on the biggest stage, but also shine. Ultimately, it finished as runner-up in its division at the national tournament.
wyo4news.com
Cowgirls with a runaway win
December 6, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls cruised to their third straight win Monday night, 80-24, over New Mexico Highlands. All 12 Cowgirls that played in the game scored. The 56-point margin of victory is the ninth-largest in program history. The win upped the Cowgirls’ record to 5-3.
Wyoming's No. 1 prospect Luke Talich takes in-state official visit
Cody (Wyo.) athlete Luke Talich took his in-state official visit to Wyoming. After visiting Oregon State last weekend, Talich took the visit to the home-state Cowboys. And he raved about the visit. "My official visit to Wyoming was amazing," said Talich. "I got to spend some more time with my...
Trio of Wyoming Starters Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- Three Wyoming football players -- all starters -- announced their intentions to leave the program Monday on the official opening day of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Texas natives Cam Stone, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Joshua Cobbs all took to social media to publicize their respective decisions to transfer. Starting running back Titus Swen, also from the Lone Star State, was dismissed from the team a week ago for a "violation of team rules." The junior is also in the portal.
UNLV hires new head football coach
A former head coach in the SEC and one of the nation’s top coordinators, Barry Odom has been appointed the new head coach of UNLV’s football program, Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced Tuesday.
UNLV names Barry Odom new head football coach over 1 week after Arroyo firing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas named Barry Odom as the school’s new head football coach Tuesday. Odom and other UNLV officials discussed his addition to the team in a news conference Wednesday morning. The announcement came just over a week after UNLV fired former head coach Marcus Arroyo, who will […]
Purdue, Dayton and Texas A&M withdraw from Las Vegas tournament after past organizing failures
There's more fallout from the over Thanksgiving. Three women's basketball teams withdrew from an upcoming holiday tournament in Las Vegas on Monday over concerns stemming from the Las Vegas Invitational, . Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M officially pulled out from the upcoming Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, which is being run by the same group that did the Las Vegas Invitational. Instead, Purdue and Texas A&M are going to play each other separately.
kslsports.com
Utah, USC Break Pac-12 Championship Viewership Records
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus USC set a new viewership record for the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday night in Las Vegas. The two schools clashed at Allegiant Stadium, leaving it all out on the field, but the Utes came out the victors in a 47-24 blowout that had significant College Football Playoff implications.
Yahoo Sports
Purdue women withdraw from holiday tourney as Las Vegas Invitational fallout continues
The Purdue women's basketball team has withdrawn from a tournament in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press, as the fallout from a Thanksgiving tournament involving the Indiana women's basketball team continues. Purdue was scheduled to play in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena from Dec....
National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job
UNLV has lofty aims for their next football coach. The Rebels recently fired bead coach Marcus Arroyo after three dismal seasons with the team. They’re hoping to replace him with someone who knows how to win. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on potential candidates featured a big name: former LSU Tigers head coach Read more... The post National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Prominent Insider Refutes Surprising Chris Petersen Report
A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sunday tied former Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen to the coaching vacancy at UNLV. Petersen, the Review-Journal wrote, was "in the running" to replace the fired Marcus Arroyo. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, however, reported ...
Henderson, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Henderson. The Rancho High School basketball team will have a game with Green Valley High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00. The Cheyenne High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
8newsnow.com
Water conservation forces changes at golf courses
The southern nevada water authority is cracking down on water use everywhere, including on golf courses. The southern nevada water authority is cracking down on water use everywhere, including on golf courses. Mom hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ after losing necklace …. A woman who visited Las Vegas in...
wyo4news.com
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces 2022 Volunteer of the Year
December 6, 2022 – Make-A-Wish Wyoming is pleased to announce the 2022 volunteer of the year. Congratulations to Sandi Riley of Cheyenne! Sandi, recognized at the Stories of Light Gala in November, has created magical moments for over 13 wish kids in her 11 years as a Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteer.
Mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood
The mountain lion seen wandering around a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood was captured early Wednesday morning.
KTNV
Henderson Silver Knights hold Lucky Launch night to help local charities
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver knights are back on home the ice against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Hockey fans are known for throwing hats in the Ice after a hat-trick. But on Saturday, they're throwing something else, this time for a good cause. Saturday, the Silver Knights had...
Jackpot fever: Las Vegas local and visitor win thousands
A Las Vegas local and a visitor from Oregon won thousands in jackpots at The Cromwell and Gold Coast.
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas valley neighborhood Monday night
A mountain lion was spotted in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.
Comments / 0