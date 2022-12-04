ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Strong second half leads to Cowboy win

December 7, 2022 — The Cowboys used a 16-2 run in the second half to power past Texas A&M Commerce, 91-76, on Tuesday evening in Laramie. Wyoming outscored the Lions 48-34 in the second half of the contest. The win stopped a four-game UW losing streak and upped the Pokes season record to 4-5.
LARAMIE, WY
Cowgirls with a runaway win

December 6, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls cruised to their third straight win Monday night, 80-24, over New Mexico Highlands. All 12 Cowgirls that played in the game scored. The 56-point margin of victory is the ninth-largest in program history. The win upped the Cowgirls’ record to 5-3.
LARAMIE, WY
Trio of Wyoming Starters Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- Three Wyoming football players -- all starters -- announced their intentions to leave the program Monday on the official opening day of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Texas natives Cam Stone, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Joshua Cobbs all took to social media to publicize their respective decisions to transfer. Starting running back Titus Swen, also from the Lone Star State, was dismissed from the team a week ago for a "violation of team rules." The junior is also in the portal.
LARAMIE, WY
Purdue, Dayton and Texas A&M withdraw from Las Vegas tournament after past organizing failures

There's more fallout from the over Thanksgiving. Three women's basketball teams withdrew from an upcoming holiday tournament in Las Vegas on Monday over concerns stemming from the Las Vegas Invitational, . Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M officially pulled out from the upcoming Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, which is being run by the same group that did the Las Vegas Invitational. Instead, Purdue and Texas A&M are going to play each other separately.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Utah, USC Break Pac-12 Championship Viewership Records

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus USC set a new viewership record for the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday night in Las Vegas. The two schools clashed at Allegiant Stadium, leaving it all out on the field, but the Utes came out the victors in a 47-24 blowout that had significant College Football Playoff implications.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job

UNLV has lofty aims for their next football coach. The Rebels recently fired bead coach Marcus Arroyo after three dismal seasons with the team. They’re hoping to replace him with someone who knows how to win. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on potential candidates featured a big name: former LSU Tigers head coach Read more... The post National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PARADISE, NV
Water conservation forces changes at golf courses

The southern nevada water authority is cracking down on water use everywhere, including on golf courses. The southern nevada water authority is cracking down on water use everywhere, including on golf courses. Mom hopes for ‘Christmas miracle’ after losing necklace …. A woman who visited Las Vegas in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces 2022 Volunteer of the Year

December 6, 2022 – Make-A-Wish Wyoming is pleased to announce the 2022 volunteer of the year. Congratulations to Sandi Riley of Cheyenne! Sandi, recognized at the Stories of Light Gala in November, has created magical moments for over 13 wish kids in her 11 years as a Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteer.
WYOMING STATE

