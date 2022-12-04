Read full article on original website
Green River Teen Sentenced to Pen for Role In April Assault
GREEN RIVER — A 19-year-old Green River youth has been sentenced to at least six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his role in the attack of a Rock Springs man back in April. Alize Johnson was denied a youthful offender sentence by Third District Court Judge Richard...
Trio Of Wyoming Men Sentenced To Prison In Pipe Bomb Case
Three Rock Springs men have been sentenced for unlawful possession of pipe bombs. One of the men also got prison time for the distribution of meth, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. The case dates back to February 14, 2021, when Rock Springs Police tried...
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
Carbon Capture coming to Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County – During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on December 6, 2022, a presentation was given by Carbon Capture Inc. about potentially establishing a carbon capture site in Sweetwater County. Project Bison has been in the works to take root in Wyoming with the goal of storing CO2 emissions through a process called direct air capture (DAC). DAC essentially involves pulling CO2 from the air over a solvent or pellet. Once the solvent is saturated, it is then heated up to about 86 degrees releasing pure CO2, which is then transferred to large storage containers and moved underground.
SWC 4-H Little Shoppers Extravaganza taking place Thursday
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater County 4H has been accepting donations for their Little Shopper Extravaganza since November 21st. The extravaganza will take place on December 8, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and will feature a variety of items available for purchase to be given as gifts with garage sale prices. This year’s shopping event will take place in the main hall of the Sweetwater County Events Complex.
Theft, credit card fraud creates holiday havoc
ROCK SPRINGS – Credit card fraud caught a local business and the authorized user of a credit card off guard in October. NAPA Auto Parts, 1300 Dewar Dr., suffered a loss when an individual purchased battery operated impact wrenches, an air compressor and a few other items with a stolen credit card.
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
Western Wyoming Beverage launches School Lunch Payoff Program
Rock Springs, Wyoming – While in years past, Western Wyoming beverages(WWB) has held their Pack out Hunger event along with Cans for Cans food drive in December, this year an additional program will be offered. Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff program is now being launched through WWB as another way the community can help students who have fallen behind with their school lunch balance for any number of reasons.
Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County
A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
Birth Announcement: Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher
Xander Jaye Allison Gallagher was born at 7:20 a.m. on September 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long at his time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Jade and...
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
RSFD “Toys for Kids” donations end today
December 6, 2022 — Today is the final day the Rock Springs Fire Department will be accepting toys and monetary donations for their Toys for Kids distribution. New toys for those 12 and under and monetary donations can be dropped off at Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters at 600 College Drive.
People’s Choice winners announced for Lighted Holiday Parade
December 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the People’s Choice winners from last Saturday’s Lighted Holiday Parade. The online voting took place on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Voting ended on Monday. First Place – Unknown Saints. Second Place – Sweetwater Snowpokes...
Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support
On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister. A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department,...
