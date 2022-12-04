Sweetwater County – During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on December 6, 2022, a presentation was given by Carbon Capture Inc. about potentially establishing a carbon capture site in Sweetwater County. Project Bison has been in the works to take root in Wyoming with the goal of storing CO2 emissions through a process called direct air capture (DAC). DAC essentially involves pulling CO2 from the air over a solvent or pellet. Once the solvent is saturated, it is then heated up to about 86 degrees releasing pure CO2, which is then transferred to large storage containers and moved underground.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO