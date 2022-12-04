ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Man found shot to death on street in Fifth Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times on the 1600 block of Sam Wilson Street near Lockwood Drive early Wednesday morning. Just before 4 a.m., neighbors called police after hearing gun shots. When officers arrived, they found the victim – a man in his 30s – lying on the street with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: ATM technician wrestles man during robbery attempt

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM. This happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston. Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the technician told investigators that a...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy