HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times on the 1600 block of Sam Wilson Street near Lockwood Drive early Wednesday morning. Just before 4 a.m., neighbors called police after hearing gun shots. When officers arrived, they found the victim – a man in his 30s – lying on the street with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO