Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
City of Houston Gets Sued By Local Civil Rights GroupTom HandyHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
cw39.com
Man found shot to death on street in Fifth Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times on the 1600 block of Sam Wilson Street near Lockwood Drive early Wednesday morning. Just before 4 a.m., neighbors called police after hearing gun shots. When officers arrived, they found the victim – a man in his 30s – lying on the street with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
HPD: 15-year-old girl shot woman in the neck during robbery, carjacking
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old girl has been charged in a robbery and carjacking in southwest Houston on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the girl shot a woman in the neck during the robbery and took off with her money and her vehicle. Editor's note: The...
Video: ATM technician wrestles man during robbery attempt
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM. This happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston. Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the technician told investigators that a...
Surveillance video: Woman punched in face during robbery outside convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for punching a woman during a robbery outside of a convenience store. This happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard just north of Reed Road in southeast Houston.
Man dies at hospital after Hitchcock couple tied him up, neglected him for weeks, police say
HITCHCOCK, Texas — A man has died after police said he was tied up and neglected for around two weeks by a Hitchcock Couple. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Edwin Colleson, 45, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Sunday.
2 wanted for attempted robbery on landscaper working outside school in The Heights: HPD
Luckily, the landscaper ran off with his life, but the armed threat was reported just mere yards away from a school full of children.
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified
WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.
Man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 2 in Spring Branch area on Thanksgiving appears in court
The 38-year-old, who's facing four felonies, is back in Houston after turning himself in in San Antonio. If he makes bail, he will have to remain under house arrest and electronic monitoring.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 82-year-old at SE Houston senior living facility
HPD said the 20-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1 on unrelated charges, and subsequently charged with capital murder after an interview with investigators.
cw39.com
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
fox26houston.com
8-year-old girl was in the car when her mom was killed in 1 of 2 Houston murder-suicides
HOUSTON - Two families are grieving after two different murder-suicides in Houston. The first one happened right in front of an 8-year-old girl who had to witness her mom’s murder. "What we have is a tragedy," says HPD Asst. Chief Ban Tien. SUGGESTED: Murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: Woman...
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
Man shot to death after confrontation at motel in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Harris County deputies said they are looking to identify the shooter after he took off from the scene.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an attempt to steal building materials from a home construction site, according to College Station Police. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. reports came in of two suspicious men loading lumber into a white van in...
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
ONLY ON ABC13: Witnesses chase after accused drunk hit-and-run driver
A woman was at her friend's house when they heard a loud bang. A story you'll find only on ABC13 shows footage of their bizarre encounter.
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
East Freeway in Baytown reopens 7 hours after wrong-way crash and oil spill
Authorities say a wrong-way driver slammed into a truck early Tuesday morning, leading to a spill in the mainlanes and stranding drivers for hours.
Defense attorneys for suspect in TakeOff shooting death claim he was not trying to flee the country
HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff faced a judge Monday morning. More than a month after TakeOff was shot and killed, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, appeared before the judge, who set his bond at $2 million in the high-profile murder case.
KHOU
Houston, TX
