Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Sleep Apnea
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Christopher Pham talks about sleep apnea. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
Emergency water repairs shut down college campus
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regular operations at Fairmont State University have been forced to cease for the time being as emergency water repairs are made. A leak in the campus’ western loop has necessitated the shut off of water for the entire campus as repairs get underway. The...
Metro News
Morgantown pulls trigger on police training facility and equipment lease
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – What was once the largest state-of-the-art gun-related facility in the state, is now the temporary property of the city of Morgantown by a 4 to 3 vote. Councilors Joe Abu-Ghannam, Bill Kawecki, Dave Harshbarger and Mayor Jenny Selin voted in favor while Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble, Councilors Brian Butcher, and Ixya Vega voted “no” on a proposal to acquire the former Defense In Depth Facility in Sabraton.
WDTV
WVU police investigating reports of people wearing ski masks on campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has received numerous reports of community members concerned about people dressed in black wearing black ski masks on campus. As the University Police Department continues to investigate, authorities have not been able to prove any threats associated with the reports. Anyone with information...
WDTV
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports of active shootings at several schools in 12 counties across West Virginia are not credible, officials said. Calls about active shooters came simultaneously around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple schools, including several in Marion County, RCB High School in Clarksburg and...
Vito’s Pizza in Clarksburg announces closing
Vito's Pizza & Restaurant in Clarksburg announced on Monday that it is closing its doors, at least for now.
WDTV
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
WTRF
Crews fight overnight housefire in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Fire confirmed they responded to a house fire overnight near Frances Avenue, adjacent to Washington Avenue. Firetrucks were still on the scene as of 4 AM, with fire hoses crossing the road. Crews who responded tell 7NEWS the fire is out. They are now...
Have you seen these recently completed Morgantown murals?
Main Street Morgantown is celebrating the completion of a recent beautification project that includes three murals in the downtown area.
Wheeling lawyer says lawsuits against Ohio County only option left
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three separate lawsuits have been filed in Ohio County alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay. Nearly 40 Ohio County employees have filed the lawsuit and have named the Ohio County Commission as the defendant in all three. 7News spoke with attorney Teresa Toriseva Tuesday morning about the lawsuits that […]
WDTV
Clogged Culverts cause icy roads in Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports have been pouring in about cars sliding off icy roads near Grafton. People who live along WV Route 310 from Fairmont to Grafton say the culverts are in need of cleaning. Allen Snyder is the plant manager for Dyna-Mix in Grafton. He says he’s been...
WDTV
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home near Easton Hill Rd. As of 7 p.m., emergency officials said Easton Hill Rd. was shut down from Mileyround Rd. to Point Marion Rd.
mountainstatesman.com
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
wajr.com
Rockside closes Upper Valley Falls Road in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) cleanup crews are monitoring a rockslide in Taylor County that has forced the indefinite closure of Upper Valley Falls Road Tuesday afternoon. WVDOH District 4 Manager Mike Daley said the rockslide happened at the 4.25 mile marker. The road...
WTRF
West Virginia man charged with bank fraud, identity theft for nearly half a million dollars
WHEELING, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly a half a million dollars in a scheme involving the forgery of checks that belonged to a relative. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, was indicted today on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Patel is accused of using the identity of a relative to create fraudulent bank accounts and then forging checks to be deposited. The total amount of fraud alleged is more than $450,000.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Emergency road closure in Taylor County due to rockslide
A Taylor County road is under an emergency closure due to a rockslide, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced on Tuesday.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
This West Virginia diner will take you back in time
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Go back in time with a meal at DJ’s 50’s and 60’s Diner in Fairmont. When one walks into this diner, one will for sure feel the 50’s and 60’s nostalgia while munching on some home-style breakfast. The restaurant has...
Comments / 0