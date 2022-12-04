ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WDTV

WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Emergency water repairs shut down college campus

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regular operations at Fairmont State University have been forced to cease for the time being as emergency water repairs are made. A leak in the campus’ western loop has necessitated the shut off of water for the entire campus as repairs get underway. The...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Morgantown pulls trigger on police training facility and equipment lease

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – What was once the largest state-of-the-art gun-related facility in the state, is now the temporary property of the city of Morgantown by a 4 to 3 vote. Councilors Joe Abu-Ghannam, Bill Kawecki, Dave Harshbarger and Mayor Jenny Selin voted in favor while Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble, Councilors Brian Butcher, and Ixya Vega voted “no” on a proposal to acquire the former Defense In Depth Facility in Sabraton.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU police investigating reports of people wearing ski masks on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has received numerous reports of community members concerned about people dressed in black wearing black ski masks on campus. As the University Police Department continues to investigate, authorities have not been able to prove any threats associated with the reports. Anyone with information...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports of active shootings at several schools in 12 counties across West Virginia are not credible, officials said. Calls about active shooters came simultaneously around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple schools, including several in Marion County, RCB High School in Clarksburg and...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF

Crews fight overnight housefire in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Fire confirmed they responded to a house fire overnight near Frances Avenue, adjacent to Washington Avenue. Firetrucks were still on the scene as of 4 AM, with fire hoses crossing the road. Crews who responded tell 7NEWS the fire is out. They are now...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling lawyer says lawsuits against Ohio County only option left

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three separate lawsuits have been filed in Ohio County alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay. Nearly 40 Ohio County employees have filed the lawsuit and have named the Ohio County Commission as the defendant in all three. 7News spoke with attorney Teresa Toriseva Tuesday morning about the lawsuits that […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clogged Culverts cause icy roads in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports have been pouring in about cars sliding off icy roads near Grafton. People who live along WV Route 310 from Fairmont to Grafton say the culverts are in need of cleaning. Allen Snyder is the plant manager for Dyna-Mix in Grafton. He says he’s been...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to large fire in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home near Easton Hill Rd. As of 7 p.m., emergency officials said Easton Hill Rd. was shut down from Mileyround Rd. to Point Marion Rd.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Rockside closes Upper Valley Falls Road in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) cleanup crews are monitoring a rockslide in Taylor County that has forced the indefinite closure of Upper Valley Falls Road Tuesday afternoon. WVDOH District 4 Manager Mike Daley said the rockslide happened at the 4.25 mile marker. The road...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia man charged with bank fraud, identity theft for nearly half a million dollars

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly a half a million dollars in a scheme involving the forgery of checks that belonged to a relative. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, was indicted today on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Patel is accused of using the identity of a relative to create fraudulent bank accounts and then forging checks to be deposited. The total amount of fraud alleged is more than $450,000.
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia

SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
SHINNSTON, WV

