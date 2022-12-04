Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Has Already Flipped Prominent 5-Star Recruit
That didn't take very long. Less than 24 hours after landing the Colorado head coaching job, head coach Deion Sanders has already flipped a prominent five-star recruit. Winston Watkins Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2025 class, has flipped his commitment to Colorado. The five-star recruit had previously been...
Alabama didn't make the College Football Playoff and everyone laughed at Nick Saban
The College Football Playoff field is set and there is one big name missing from the four teams and it wasn’t really a surprise to anyone going into Sunday’s announcement – Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban tried really hard over the last 24 hours to...
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
ESPN analyst: 'Clemson absolutely should be kicking themselves'
During ESPN's College Football Playoff selection show Sunday, an ESPN analyst mentioned Clemson and how a playoff spot was there for the Tigers to take this season if they had taken care of business. (...)
Deion Sanders' Son, Shedeur, Announces Transfer Decision
All of the Sanders' are coming to Boulder, Colorado. Sunday afternoon, Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, announced that he will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. This comes as no surprise, but it's now been made official on Sunday afternoon. "Where's Shedeur? That's your quarterback," Deion said on...
Report: 1 Family Member Not Happy With Deion Sanders
It seems not everyone in the Sanders household agreed with Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado over the weekend. According to Jeff Lightsly Jr., Sanders' son, Shilo, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, was reportedly "upset" that his father was bolting for the Power-5. From the intel that...
Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news
After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure
Coach Prime did say he would be bringing "luggage" with him to Colorado. The post Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders tells current Buffaloes players to enter transfer portal
Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder on Sunday, where he was officially announced as Colorado's next head coach. He came with a very clear message to current Buffaloes players, too. Sanders already has his quarterback picked out — his son, Shedeur — and they need to hit the transfer portal....
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
Possible landing spots for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter
Shannon Sharpe Defends HBCU Comments After Deion Sanders’ Exit
Sharpe has been taking heavy hits from critics but remains unmoved in his support of Sanders leaving Jackson state for Colorado. Following a grueling day of backlash, Shannon Sharpe is putting his critics in their places. The big news in the sports world is Deion Sanders exiting his coaching gig at Jackson State University, an HBCU, for a new position at the University of Colorado, Boulder. The former NFL great has been advocating for HBCUs and encouraging developing players to attend such institutions. Later, when it was confirmed he was leaving JSU, people called him out.
CFB fans react to Deion Sanders’ blunt message to Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes have mostly had a losing culture in recent years. They’ve had only two winning seasons since joining the Pac-12 in 2013. New head coach Deion Sanders plans to change that in a big way moving forward. Sanders confirmed all the speculation that he would become Colorado’s new head coach on Saturday after Read more... The post CFB fans react to Deion Sanders’ blunt message to Colorado appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Vols assistant expected to join Deion Sanders at Colorado
A former Tennessee Vols assistant coach is expected to join Deion Sanders at Colorado, according to a report on Sunday from Football Scoop’s John Brice. According to Brice, former Vols safeties coach Charles Kelly, who is currently a co-defensive coordinator at Alabama, is expected to leave Tuscaloosa for a “top-level coordinator role” on Sanders’ staff.
Alabama Player Reached Out to Deion Sanders About Transferring
This Alabama running back publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday.
Look: 5-Star Transfer Wants To Play For Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is so popular that players are recruiting him to join Colorado. A day after Colorado hired Sanders as its head coach, a former five-star recruit campaigned for a roster spot. Alabama running back Trey Sanders, who entered the transfer portal in late November, asked Coach Prime on Twitter if the Buffaloes have room for him.
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
