northwestmoinfo.com
Rosendale Man Involved in Andrew County Accident Tuesday
(ANDREW COUNTY , MO) – A Rosendale man was involved in an accident Tuesday in Andrew County, five miles West of Bolckow. The Missouri State Highway patrol reports that at 4:25 P.M. a crash occurred on County Road-27 as 20-year-old Bolckow, MO resident Sage C. Scanlan was driving Westbound in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and Rosendale resident 59-year-old Jay A. Hewitt was driving eastbound in a 2019 Kenworth Tractor.
Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
Man killed in KC crash after suddenly doing U-turn in front of another vehicle
The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at E. 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue.
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
1 person dead in crash at 33rd Street, Indiana Avenue
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and East 33rd Street, near Central High School.
KMZU
Six occupants hurt in rollover crash
CLAY COUNTY, MO - Six occupants of a vehicle were injured and hospitalized due to a rollover accident just before noon Saturday. Highway Patrol says Emily Kephart, 18, was the driver of a Ram 1500 that lost control on I-35 south of 128 Road and overturned into an embankment. Kephart,...
KCTV 5
KCPD conducting death investigation near 49th & Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a death investigation. It appears that police went to the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Ave. around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and...
KCTV 5
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK
Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. “That is my single biggest fear as director of ATF that, somehow, people will sort of say that this is part of the world we have to live in," said Director Steven Dettelbach. What you need to know as...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle
A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO
A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.
kchi.com
E911 Dispatch Services For Chillicothe And Livingston County
The Chillicothe and Livingston County Dispatch services for Police, Sheriff, Fire and EMS is handled by the Chillicothe Police Department, under a contract that expires in January. That contract was signed 10 years ago and prior to the agreement, the Chillicothe Police Department had six dispatchers handling the police department and the Sheriff’s office had six dispatchers for their office and other dispatch responsibilities. That was cut to a total of six dispatchers.
Kansas woman arrested for wrong-way crashes on K-10
Douglas County Sheriff Deputies arrested a woman near Eudora who is accused of driving the wrong way on K-10 and hitting several vehicles.
KCTV 5
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
WB I-70 at I-35 in downtown KCMO loop reopens after semi rollover
An overturned semi is causing traffic headaches for motorists around the downtown loop of Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Cass County community is on edge after two inmates escaped out of the Cass County jail last night. “At first I was in panic, because I only live a mile and a half to 2 miles from the jail,” said Stephanie Chapman. This...
KCTV 5
KCK police investigating homicide following autopsy on body found in September
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The KCKPD is now investigating a homicide following an autopsy of a man’s body, which was found in a wooded area in September. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said that Ottoniel Agustin-Chavez’s body was found on Sept. 15 in a wooded area in the 4200 block of Kaw Drive.
Police investigate homicide Tuesday night in east Kansas City
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night. The killing happened in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
