Clay County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Rosendale Man Involved in Andrew County Accident Tuesday

(ANDREW COUNTY , MO) – A Rosendale man was involved in an accident Tuesday in Andrew County, five miles West of Bolckow. The Missouri State Highway patrol reports that at 4:25 P.M. a crash occurred on County Road-27 as 20-year-old Bolckow, MO resident Sage C. Scanlan was driving Westbound in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and Rosendale resident 59-year-old Jay A. Hewitt was driving eastbound in a 2019 Kenworth Tractor.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Buick LeSabre, driven by 18-year-old Brianna N. Anderson of Holden, was on Missouri 58, west of County Road SW 601 (southwest of Centerview) just before 10 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side.
HOLDEN, MO
KMZU

Six occupants hurt in rollover crash

CLAY COUNTY, MO - Six occupants of a vehicle were injured and hospitalized due to a rollover accident just before noon Saturday. Highway Patrol says Emily Kephart, 18, was the driver of a Ram 1500 that lost control on I-35 south of 128 Road and overturned into an embankment. Kephart,...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD conducting death investigation near 49th & Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a death investigation. It appears that police went to the 4900 block of Bellefontaine Ave. around 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle

A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
RUSHVILLE, MO
fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
kchi.com

E911 Dispatch Services For Chillicothe And Livingston County

The Chillicothe and Livingston County Dispatch services for Police, Sheriff, Fire and EMS is handled by the Chillicothe Police Department, under a contract that expires in January. That contract was signed 10 years ago and prior to the agreement, the Chillicothe Police Department had six dispatchers handling the police department and the Sheriff’s office had six dispatchers for their office and other dispatch responsibilities. That was cut to a total of six dispatchers.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead

Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Cass County community is on edge after two inmates escaped out of the Cass County jail last night. “At first I was in panic, because I only live a mile and a half to 2 miles from the jail,” said Stephanie Chapman. This...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

