ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

New Westchester Coffee Shop To Donate All Profits To Local Charities

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JT6c3_0jWx4Y2g00

In the spirit of the holidays, the owners of a newly-opened Westchester County coffee shop are dedicated to giving back their proceeds to help their community.

The Pamplemousse Project, located in White Plains at 124 Mamaroneck Ave. (Route 125), opened its doors for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 1, and is already popular, according to co-owner Lydia Kris.

The idea for the store was born when Kris and her husband, Gary, who sold their first company before the pandemic, decided that they wanted to combine their desire to fundraise money for community organizations with a business idea they held together.

"We’ve always felt there was a glaring need for a good coffee shop in White Plains," Kris said, also saying that they decided that they would start the coffee shop and donate the net profits to local charities, using the rest of the money made to pay employees, rent, and other business expenses.

In order to receive money, local organizations can fill out an application for a grant on the store's website, Kris said. The idea is to provide one-time grants to organizations to pay for specific programs or something they need help with.

The store will also let regular customers in on the process by having people vote on which organizations the store should donate to, Kris said.

The coffee shop is willing to donate to a wide variety of organizations that benefit both White Plains and Westchester County as a whole, including groups that focus on helping the hungry, ending homelessness, education, and the arts, according to Kris.

Both co-owners are confident that the store will be successful enough to allow for regular donations, and want to provide a space that community members feel comfortable in.

"We are a cafe that people are going to come to and support because they love our coffee, they love hanging out here, and we’re a great space," Kris said.

The new coffee shop will sell a variety of hot and cold drinks including frappes, iced refresher drinks, tea, lemonades, chai, all types of espresso drinks, and brewed coffee. Additionally, the store will sell pastries such as muffins and scones, as well as a mix of candy from the store's "candy wall."

As for the name, "Pamplemousse" came from a nickname for Kris's dog, Kris said.

"It’s kind of a nice metaphor for what our concept is because our dog is this very sweet rescue dog, we love her dearly, but she has some challenges…we thought that it's kind of similar to what this project is about. We love our community, we love White Plains, but there are challenges in our community," Kris said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Late Yonkers Sergeant

Community members in Westchester County are gathering in droves to support the family of a fallen hero who spent so much of his life supporting others. As of Wednesday, Dec. 7, just under $45,000 had been raised for the family of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Ossining Celebrates 50 Years

A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster counties, offering affordable services such as primary care, behavioral health, women’s health, dental care, and vision care, according to clinic officials.
OSSINING, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bischoff's Owners Provide Reason For Closing

The owners of longstanding Teaneck ice cream shop Bischoff's have provided reason for the Cedar Lane business' closure.Steve Mather and his mom Anita tell NorthJersey.com that they've been discussing closing for about a decade. The decision to finally pull the plug was a financial one, they said. …
TEANECK, NJ
theexaminernews.com

Westchester Should Consider Offering Year-Round Free Bee-Line Service

Westchester County Executive George Latimer deserves to be praised for offering residents free bus transportation during the upcoming holiday season and for providing Westchester commuters with free bus service during the summer months. This is an exciting and bold initiative that I hope will eventually lead to Westchester County joining more than 100 cities around the world that currently offer free public transit all year around.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
420K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy