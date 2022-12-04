ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Repairs complete on Moore County substations, power restored

Duke Energy on Wednesday morning finished repairing and testing two electrical substations in Moore County that were damaged by gunfire Saturday. The company says just over 10,000 customers remained without power as of midday, and those were expected to be brought back online over the afternoon and evening. The substations...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
