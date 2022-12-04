Read full article on original website
Related
Local News Roundup: Moore County power substation attack; SCOTUS case out of North Carolina; light rail Silver Line update
Duke Energy customers in Moore County, North Carolina, who were without power for days due to a shooting of substation equipment, now have power after extensive repairs that took most of the week. We’ll recap what happened and what the governor had to say. The U. S. Supreme Court...
Duke Energy says it has completed repairs on N.C. power equipment damaged by shootings
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy said Wednesday it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend that cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes and it expects power to be fully restored by midnight. In a statement on its website, the energy company...
Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed
RALEIGH — Duke Energy said Wednesday that it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged when it was shot up and that it expects power to be fully restored by the evening. In a statement to customers on its website, the energy company said that all of the equipment...
Repairs complete on Moore County substations, power restored
Duke Energy on Wednesday morning finished repairing and testing two electrical substations in Moore County that were damaged by gunfire Saturday. The company says just over 10,000 customers remained without power as of midday, and those were expected to be brought back online over the afternoon and evening. The substations...
Howell remains Anson sheriff as legal dispute over who is sheriff proceeds
A superior court judge denied a preliminary injunction to a man appointed and sworn in as Anson County sheriff Monday night. The Anson County Commission, with new board members, appointed interim Sheriff Scott Howell the following night to fulfill the term of the former Sheriff Landric Reid, who died in late September.
Who's the Anson County Sheriff? It might take a lawsuit to figure out
There’s a big question in Anson County today – who is the sheriff?. The Anson County Commission, with two outgoing members, held an emergency meeting Monday night to appoint someone to serve the term of the sheriff who died in September but was reelected in November without opposition.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0