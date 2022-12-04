Lewisboro police: Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run at Orchard Square Shopping Center

Lewisboro police arrested a suspect connected to a hit-and-run that left a woman dead.

Authorities say the incident happened Thursday night when 65-year-old Randi Blattberg, of Mount Vernon, was at Green Way Market in the Orchard Square Shopping Center.

They say she was returning her shopping cart when a car hit her and sped away.

Police say Blattberg was first taken to Northern Westchester Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was then transported to Westchester Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified 62-year-old Jeffrey Dickens, of South Salem, as the driver who hit Blattberg.

Dickens was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.