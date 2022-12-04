ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

On Vivian Stringer Day, Rutgers embraces Hall of Fame women's basketball coach's legacy

By Melanie Anzidei, NorthJersey.com
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYVdk_0jWx28D100

This weekend’s Big Ten home opener for Rutgers women’s basketball will be something special.

The Scarlet Knights on Sunday afternoon will celebrate the legendary career of the team’s former and longtime head coach, C. Vivian Stringer, with a dedication ceremony on the team’s home court. From now on, future generations of Scarlet Knights will play on a court aptly named after the coach who led the team for 25 years.

"This is a historic moment honoring a legendary woman in the world of sports and beyond," the university’s athletic director Pat Hobbs said when announcing the ceremony earlier this year . "We are delighted for Coach Stringer, her family, her letterwinners and all those she has impacted through the years. They now get to watch basketball games at Jersey Mike's Arena on the C. Vivian Stringer Court."

It's a testament to the legacy Stringer leaves behind , the kind of legacy that helped pave a path for others to follow.

Stringer is a household name in college basketball. Her long list of accomplishments includes being one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. Two seasons ago, Stringer reached a milestone: her 50th season as coach. Her legacy at Rutgers began in the summer of 1995 — just before the founding of the WNBA, where many of her players would later play.

Her coaching career stared at Cheyney in 1972, then continued through the University of Iowa, and Rutgers. She was the first coach in NCAA history to lead three programs to the Final Four — Cheyney in 1982, Iowa in 1993 and Rutgers in 2000 and 2007. At Rutgers, she led the team to 17 tournament berths, including the two Final Fours and a National Championship appearance.

Stringer was the fifth NCAA Division I women’s basketball coach to reach 1,000 career wins — and first Black coach to accomplish that feat. She retired ranked fifth all-time among women’s basketball coaches, with 1,055 wins. In 2009, Stringer was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in the same class as NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Beyond college, Stringer coached internationally. She was the assistant coach for the gold-medal-winning U.S. Olympic team in 2004. She first coached Team USA as an assistant for the bronze-winning 1980 Jones Cup team.

As many wins as Stringer has had, there have also been heartbreaking losses outside of basketball. She suffered the loss of her father, Charles Stoner, when she was only 19. Then, in 1982, the same year that she made her first run to the Final Four with Cheyney, her daughter was stricken with meningitis, and has been confined to a wheelchair since she was 14 months old. Her husband died of a heart attack on Thanksgiving Day in 1992 — months before Stringer took Iowa to the Final Four.

Stringer exemplifies what it means to be an elite coach in a sport often dominated by men. Her identity as a Black female coach, at times, was put on full display, like in 2007, when radio host Don Imus called members of her Rutgers team a racial and sexist slur after their loss to Tennessee in the NCAA women’s championship game. The incident sparked a national conversation surrounding race and gender. Barack Obama — then an Illinois senator and Democratic presidential candidate — called for Imus’ firing , as reported by The Chicago Tribune.

Stringer’s final season at Rutgers, however, was marred with controversy . Just days after signing a new five-year contract with a $1 million per year salary, Stringer stepped away from the team. After months away, the university announced in November 2021 that Stringer would extend her paid leave of absence from the team for the remainder of the season. The team’s associate head coach Timothy Eatman served as acting head coach for the team. The abrupt departure left the team in disarray, and they ended the season 11-20. This past April, Stringer announced she would retire from coaching permanently .

On Sunday Stringer returns to Rutgers where she will be surrounded by friends, family and her basketball community. Dubbed “C. Vivian Stringer Day,” the celebration is scheduled to include pregame and halftime ceremonies during the Scarlet Knights’ game against Ohio State. The team, now led by first-year coach Coquese Washington , was 4-5 heading into Sunday's game.

The game tips off at noon and will broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.

Women & Sport is a NorthJersey.com column devoted to female athletes from the rec league level to those in college and the pros. If you've got a tip on an athlete from North Jersey who should be noted in the column, no matter how young they are or how old, please drop me a line at anzidei@northjersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: On Vivian Stringer Day, Rutgers embraces Hall of Fame women's basketball coach's legacy

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Rutgers TE Matt Alaimo enters transfer portal

Another Rutgers scholarship player is on the move. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Rutgers tight end Matt Alaimo has entered the transfer portal. Alaimo becomes the fifth Rutgers player on scholarship to show up in the portal today. Alaimo has one year of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer. Alaimo played in nine games this past season and made two receptions. For his career, Alaimo played in 42 games as a Scarlet Knight and finished with 20 catches.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers WR Josh Youngblood enters transfer portal

Today marks the first day players can officially enter the transfer portal and one of the more notable Rutgers players to take that route is wide receiver Josh Youngblood. This will be Youngblood’s second dip into the portal as he came to Rutgers after spending his first two seasons at Kansas State. This past season, Youngblood started the first five games at wide receiver but saw his playing time decrease as the season went on. He appeared in a total of nine games and made six catches. Youngblood also got some run as a returner, fielding six kickoffs for 129 yards.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Short-handed Princeton wrestling drops 2 matches at Garden State Grapple

It hasn’t been a good start to the season for the Princeton University wrestling team. It hopes that in a week it shows significant improvement. The Tigers dropped to 0-3 in the early going without 125-pound national finalist Pat Glory after a pair of losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State at the Garden State Grapple in Newark Sunday.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple

Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Toms River North defeats Passaic Tech to win NJ Group 5 state title and complete historic undefeated season

PISCATAWAY -- On Sunday evening at Rutgers University, Toms River North completed one of the most remarkable seasons in Shore Conference football history. With three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Micah Ford, an outstanding defensive performance, and a title-clinching touchdown run by junior running back Josh Moore in the final minutes, Toms River North defeated Passaic Tech, 28-7, to win the inaugural Group 5 state championship at SHI Stadium.
PASSAIC, NJ
Princeton University

Students Outraged After University Clears Professor Who Said the N-Word

Students made their disapproval known after Princeton University said it is standing behind Joe Scanlan, a professor of visual arts who said the N-word in one of his classes. The controversy started on Nov. 3 while Scanlan was teaching “Words as Objects.” Students had been assigned to read a series of poems by Jonah Mixon-Webster including “Black Existentialism No. 8: Ad Infinitum; or Ad Nauseam” — an example of concrete poetry, which is defined by the Poetry Foundation as emphasizing “nonlinguistic elements in its meaning, such as a typeface that creates a visual image of the topic.”
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum

Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
PATERSON, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Pillar College’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast

Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
NEWARK, NJ
beckersdental.com

Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices

Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gary Daniels, former Burlington sheriff, dies at 66

Gary Daniels, who served two terms as Burlington County Sheriff and was the second Black sheriff to win election in Burlington, died this morning. He was 66. When Daniels was elected in 1995, he was the 38-year-old chief of the Burlington County Bridge Police. He had served as a Burlington City police officer and assistant Burlington County prosecutor.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

700K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy