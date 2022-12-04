ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
FanSided

Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors

Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal

With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
OAKLAND, CA
FanSided

Cardinals next catcher might not be Willson Contreras or Sean Murphy

While Willson Contreras and Sean Murphy are the top catchers available this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals could explore another option. The St. Louis Cardinals won the National League Central last season, but were swept in the Wild Card Series by the eventual NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals watched two legends retire in first baseman Albert Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement

One of the most productive and arguably underrated pitchers in recent Boston Red Sox history has hung up his cleats. Rick Porcello confirmed his retirement on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" podcast Monday. The news is not shocking given that Porcello has not played since the shortened 2020 season with the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Eagles Announce Six Roster Moves

The team is also waiving S Andre Chachere and releasing DT Anthony Rush, Javelin Guidry, and WR Kawaan Baker. Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks. From there, the Dolphins...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Giants Have Been Pushed Into Primetime

We’re at that time of the NFL season when the playoff picture is beginning to be completed, and where games that at the beginning of the season would get little media coverage, now are suddenly moved into the national spotlight. Today, we found out that a game that last...
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

FanSided

