Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yankees sign Aaron Judge to mega-deal after terrifying Giants buzz
New York Yankees fans, your long, national nightmare is over. Those 15 hours where Aaron Judge signing with the San Francisco Giants felt inevitable have wrapped up in a tidy bow, with Mitch Haniger by the Bay and a new captain in the Bronx. Wednesday will surely be a day...
Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors
Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
Giants contract offer to Aaron Judge is revealed, and it’s enormous
The San Francisco Giants are prepared to offer Aaron Judge a massive contract and entice the former Yankees slugger to head back to the West Coast. The San Francisco Giants are reportedly ready to open their checkbook wide in an attempt to bring Aaron Judge back home. The Giants have...
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal
With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
How the Phillies Cornered the Market With Harper's and Turner's Contracts
The Philadelphia Phillies cornered the free agent market, handing out long-term, low-AAV deals to Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, here's how their strategy works.
Aaron Judge rejecting Padres’ massive offer proves Yankees legacy was on the line
Aaron Judge will remain a New York Yankee for (presumably) the remainder of his baseball career. Rejoice. But the stress of him potentially leaving was real. For a moment, he was apparently a San Francicso Giant. Or … wait. That was Arson Judge. But the Giants weren’t the only...
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
How the Signing of Turner Changes the Face of the Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies just signed Trea Turner to a mega deal, he changes the entire look and feel of the franchise.
Phillies Lack Appetite For Free Agents Tied to Qualifying Offer
Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told reporters at the Winter Meetings on Monday that he's likely done pursuing free agent who rejected qualifying offers.
New York Mets pursuing another star pitcher in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets made one of the biggest splashes so far in MLB free agency, they reportedly “aren’t
Cardinals next catcher might not be Willson Contreras or Sean Murphy
While Willson Contreras and Sean Murphy are the top catchers available this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals could explore another option. The St. Louis Cardinals won the National League Central last season, but were swept in the Wild Card Series by the eventual NL champion Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals watched two legends retire in first baseman Albert Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Cy Young Winner, World Series Champ Announces Retirement
One of the most productive and arguably underrated pitchers in recent Boston Red Sox history has hung up his cleats. Rick Porcello confirmed his retirement on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" podcast Monday. The news is not shocking given that Porcello has not played since the shortened 2020 season with the...
Yardbarker
Even with NFL's best record, Eagles fans have reason to dream over mock drafts
The New Orleans Saints' collapse on Monday night had to be a thing of beauty for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Thanks to a pre-draft trade last year, the Eagles are the owners of the Saints' 2023 first-round pick. Every New Orleans loss pushes Philadelphia further and further up the draft board.
Yardbarker
Eagles Announce Six Roster Moves
The team is also waiving S Andre Chachere and releasing DT Anthony Rush, Javelin Guidry, and WR Kawaan Baker. Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks. From there, the Dolphins...
Yardbarker
The Giants Have Been Pushed Into Primetime
We’re at that time of the NFL season when the playoff picture is beginning to be completed, and where games that at the beginning of the season would get little media coverage, now are suddenly moved into the national spotlight. Today, we found out that a game that last...
