Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Steelers: George Pickens makes a compelling point

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense must be given credit for totaling 351 yards and moving the chains on third down at a 50% rate (a highly efficient mark). Quarterback Kenny Pickett put together some impressive plays throughout the game as Najee Harris led the team with 17 carries for 86 yards.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Falcons QB Change? 'Every Option' Available After Loss vs. Steelers

After a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium capped by an interception from quarterback Marcus Mariota to start the final drive, the Atlanta Falcons will enter the bye week with a 5-8 record. Still, Atlanta sits just a game out of first place in the NFC...
3 head coaching candidates Purdue Football should consider

Purdue football was in the Big Ten championship game last Saturday and now the Boilermakers need a new head coach. Here are three interesting names to consider. It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Purdue football fans. Last Saturday, the Boilermakers played in their first Big Ten championship game after winning the Big Ten West.
Steelers Worked Out Seven Players

Wirtel, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal with the Rams in February of last year. Los Angeles waived him during training camp and caught...
