Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive
The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
atozsports.com
Steelers: George Pickens makes a compelling point
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense must be given credit for totaling 351 yards and moving the chains on third down at a 50% rate (a highly efficient mark). Quarterback Kenny Pickett put together some impressive plays throughout the game as Najee Harris led the team with 17 carries for 86 yards.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Report: Former Pirates starter signs with division rival
Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020.
atozsports.com
The reason Cam Heyward won’t forget Week 13 will bring Steelers’ fans to tears
Cam Heyward has ties to the NFL before his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, played 11 seasons in the league for five different teams. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2006 after battling cancer. One of the teams Heyward’s father played for was the...
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Change? 'Every Option' Available After Loss vs. Steelers
After a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium capped by an interception from quarterback Marcus Mariota to start the final drive, the Atlanta Falcons will enter the bye week with a 5-8 record. Still, Atlanta sits just a game out of first place in the NFC...
3 head coaching candidates Purdue Football should consider
Purdue football was in the Big Ten championship game last Saturday and now the Boilermakers need a new head coach. Here are three interesting names to consider. It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Purdue football fans. Last Saturday, the Boilermakers played in their first Big Ten championship game after winning the Big Ten West.
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Seven Players
Wirtel, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal with the Rams in February of last year. Los Angeles waived him during training camp and caught...
Tomlin has no problem with Pickens' on-field frustrations
George Pickens was visibly upset during Sunday’s game in Atlanta. He was seen coming off the field yelling toward the sidelines after he saw little action against the Falcons.
FanSided
