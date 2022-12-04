Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022
Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
Elite Daily
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
Leo—Your December Horoscope Says Your Joy Is Infectious & it’s Lighting Up Every Room
You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
Aries—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Coming Into Your Power, so Don’t Give Up Now
There’s a whole world out there to explore and your Aries horoscope for December 2022 wants you to spread your reach far and wide. Sagittarius season is lighting a fire in your ninth house of expansion and adventure, opening your eyes to greater depths and deeper experiences. Your increasing wanderlust and desire to see the world may leave you frustrated with things at home. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your third house of communication and close friends on December 1, you may feel tangled in a web of drama and ready to *finally* say your piece. Chances are,...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune. The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 12/06/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You've gotten a bit intense lately. Jibes from workmates are meant to lighten the mood, not sour it. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You assumed a higher up would protect your interests when the time came, so it's disillusioning to find s/he's a no-show. It's OK. You can look out after yourself.
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 4, 2022
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Stretching your imagination into interesting areas will enlarge your world. What delights your imagination may not be applicable or appropriate to real life, but the fantasy can positively affect the way you run your days. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your heart can be made very happy...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 5th to 11th, 2022
In this week's astrology forecast, Mercury and Venus will enter Capricorn, making us yearn for more committed relationships in terms of communication, finances, and love. Furthermore, we have a Full Moon in Gemini that will allow us to reflect on our progress in terms of having variety in our lives.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going on a Beautiful Adventure This Week, Thanks to the New Moon
Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being. It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On...
Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why
Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
brytfmonline.com
Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
cntraveler.com
Your December 2022 Horoscope: What to Expect From Your Travels This Month, According to Your Sign
We enter December winding down from a destabilizing autumn season, searching for comfort. You aren’t alone if you’re feeling unsure about where you are in life and what’s to come. The good news is that December will help us reorient ourselves with renewed faith and optimism, making way for new doors to open in the year ahead.
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on November 20
THE sun sizzles in your wanderlust zone and you may get itchy feet. A journey you put off needs a date set in stone. You can make this happen, though it may mean revising a shortlist of travel mates. A moon of adventure highlights someone who loves starting over by...
Allure
How the "Full Cold Moon" on December 7 Will Impact You, Astrologically
Here's what this lunar event means, both astronomically and astrologically, and how it may play out in your upcoming plans. Somehow, we have already reached the end of 2022. December is in full swing and with it comes another enchanting full moon. Whether you're spending time with loved ones or enjoying the crisp, chilly air of winter solo, you may be seeking end-of-year guidance ahead of 2023. For that, I recommend looking to the night sky — specifically to our nearest neighbor, the moon. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the full moon in Gemini, sometimes known as the "Cold Moon," will arrive.
Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, December 2022
Sagittarius season is a time of merrymaking and celebration: Take a break from your busy work schedule, dear Capricorn, and unwind! The sun in Sagittarius calls you to connect with your inner voice and your spirituality. Sleep, rest, and relaxation are all highlighted themes at this time. Venus in Sagittarius...
Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free
Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong
Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
Tarotscope December 2022: What do the cards have in store for your star sign this month?
Your December tarotscope, read by expert Tree Carr, combines astrology and tarot cards to help you plan for the month ahead
Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
Comments / 0