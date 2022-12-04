ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netjets will be the first customer for Bombardier's new $78 million private jet, the world's fastest passenger plane since the Concorde — meet the Global 8000

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pumrm_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

  • Private charter operator NetJets will be the fleet launch customer of Bombardier's new flagship Global 8000.
  • The private jet will become the new world's fastest purpose-built business aircraft.
  • NetJets' Global 8000 cabin will mirror its Global 7500 predecessor with a bedroom and dining room.
Canadian planemaker Bombardier is one step closer to bringing its new flagship private jet to market.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daz7I_0jWx1UP900

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

On Tuesday, the company revealed private aircraft operator NetJets will be the fleet launch customer of the Global 8000, which will be the world's new fastest business plane.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tB8Gq_0jWx1UP900

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

Expected to enter service in 2025, the jet will steal the speed crown from the 12-seater Cessna Citation X+, which can fly up to Mach 0.935.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WAkk_0jWx1UP900
Textron Aviation ended production of the Citation X+ in 2018 to avoid overlap with its super mid-sized Citation Longitude.

Textron Aviation

Source: Textron Aviation , AIN Online

The jet builds on the success of its predecessor, the Global 7500, which currently holds the title of the world's largest and longest-ranged purpose-built private aircraft, reaching Mach 0.925 and flying up to 7,700 nautical miles (8,861 miles).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZNCv_0jWx1UP900
NetJets' Global 7500.

NetJets

Source: Bombardier , I flew on a $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 private jet from Miami to New Jersey and saw why the ultra-wealthy love the plane

NetJets has placed a firm order for four Global 8000 aircraft, valued at $312 million. According to Bombardier, each jet is priced at $78 million — $3 million more than the Global 7500.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOslo_0jWx1UP900

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier , Reuters

Patrick Gallagher, NetJets' president of sales, marketing, and service, told Insider that demand is up 35-40% and inventory for fractional ownership of its aircraft, which allows several people to share the cost of owning and chartering a NetJets plane, is sold out through 2023.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWPyL_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier CEO Éric Marte and NetJets president of sales, marketing, and services at the delivery ceremony of the company's first Global 7500 in December 2021 in Montreal, Canada.

Bombardier

Source: NetJets

"There's a huge amount of people who weren't flying private before, but have the means to," he said. "But the pandemic unlocked a large portion of that demand and we've seen a record number of people inquiring to become a NetJets customer."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyAya_0jWx1UP900
Atlantic Aviation is one of NetJets preferred fixed-based operators, where it receives services like fueling, in many cities.

NetJets

The charter company plans to eventually have 24 Global 8000s, which includes converting its eight future Global 7500 deliveries to the new flagship plane and retrofitting its in-service 7500s to 8000s, Gallagher told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rS4Y4_0jWx1UP900
NetJets Global 7500.

NetJets

Source: Bombardier

According to its website, the operator also has the Global 5500 and the Global 6000 in addition to the Global 7500.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCsOp_0jWx1UP900
NetJets Global 6000.

Business Wire

Source: NetJets

In total, NetJets operates over 850 aircraft worldwide, including the Embraer Phenom, as well as Cessna Citation and Bombardier Challenger variants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRNhi_0jWx1UP900
A NetJets' Embraer Phenom 300E.

Embraer Executive Jets

Source: Bombardier

But, the new Global 8000 will be its crown jewel — take a look at the luxurious jet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V17QJ_0jWx1UP900

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

Reaching near supersonic speeds, the new flagship plane can cruise up to Mach 0.94…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQMDz_0jWx1UP900

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

…and fly up to 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles), which could connect cities like New York and Hong Kong and Los Angeles and Singapore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RStQu_0jWx1UP900

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

According to Boeing specs, the jet will fly further than the planemaker's 787 Dreamliner family.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGR6G_0jWx1UP900
Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

AP

Source: Boeing

The Global 8000 has already begun flight testing with one Global 7500 testbed breaking the sound barrier during a flight in May 2021, repeatedly reaching Mach 1.015.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWbQx_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

The new plane will compete with the Gulfstream G800, which will match Bombardier's flagship jet in terms of range but still lag behind in terms of speed at Mach 0.925.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii5US_0jWx1UP900
The G800 can fly up to 8,000 nm at 0.85, and up to 7,000 nm at 0.90.

Gulfstream

Source: Gulfstream , Aerotime Hub

The rival jet is expected to enter service in 2023, which is two years before the Global 8000 is set to hit the market.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzMLH_0jWx1UP900
The Gulfstream G800 test plane at the Farnborough Air Show in July 2022.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Aerotime Hub

In addition to record-breaking performance, the Global 8000 will also boast the lowest cabin altitude in its class at 2,900 feet, which Bombardier equates to walking through Yosemite National Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oahGm_0jWx1UP900

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

Moreover, the jet's innovative Soleil lighting system helps battle jet lag after long-haul flights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSoYr_0jWx1UP900

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

Gallagher told Insider that the interior of the company's future Global 8000 will mirror NetJets' current Global 7500 configuration to maintain consistency across the fleet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DC3By_0jWx1UP900
Inside NetJets' Global 7500.

NetJets

Source: Bombardier

Specifically, there are four distinct living spaces, including a meeting room with two sets of loungers…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnXIr_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: NetJets

…a six-person dining area…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019inP_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: NetJets

…an entertainment suite with a couch and large flatscreen TV…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3266sf_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: NetJets

…and a bedroom with a double bed and lounger in the back of the jet.
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: NetJets

An ensuite bathroom with a sink and toilet connects to the bedroom. An optional shower can be added to the space, though NetJets does not have one.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hp58_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

According to Bombardier, the plane features the industry's largest kitchen, complete with convection ovens, a sink, and a refrigerator.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATjOp_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

The front of the plane also has a small lavatory and a dedicated crew rest area. In total, the jet can carry up to 19 people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhSta_0jWx1UP900
The crew rest area.Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

For the pilots, the plane sports a next-generation cockpit with fly-by-wire technology...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAZaR_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

...and advanced avionics with four large flight displays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArifD_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

Throughout the cabin, customers will find power outlets and plenty of storage…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxmA9_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

…retractable tables in front of each lounger…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxoIi_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

…and huge windows with adjustable shades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyk3c_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

The Global 8000 also hosts an exclusive "nice touch" cabin management system that allows customers to adjust the settings throughout the jet, like lighting and temperature.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DjtC_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin.

Bombardier

Source: Bombardier

Bombardier has also launched its "executive cabin" option exclusively for its Global 7500 and Global 8000 planes, which will feature three workspaces and is intended to be a corporate office in the sky.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVSNw_0jWx1UP900
Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 executive cabin.

Bombardier

Although many private charter companies may not adopt the configuration, it may prove to be a good option for corporations buying private jets for company travel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEmvu_0jWx1UP900
The Nuage Cube is a multi-purpose piece of furniture that can be used as a footrest, stool, or small table, and has been introduced as part of the executive cabin.

Bombardier

As far as the cost per hour to charter a Global 8000, NetJets declined to share pricing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VK0ws_0jWx1UP900
Inside NetJets' Global 7500.

NetJets

Source: Liberty Jet

However, according to private charter company Liberty Jet, which was founded on cost transparency, the price to operate a Global 8000 is about $9000 per hour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3JkP_0jWx1UP900

Bombardier

Read the original article on Business Insider

