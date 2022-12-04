Netjets will be the first customer for Bombardier's new $78 million private jet, the world's fastest passenger plane since the Concorde — meet the Global 8000

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

Private charter operator NetJets will be the fleet launch customer of Bombardier's new flagship Global 8000.

The private jet will become the new world's fastest purpose-built business aircraft.

NetJets' Global 8000 cabin will mirror its Global 7500 predecessor with a bedroom and dining room.

Canadian planemaker Bombardier is one step closer to bringing its new flagship private jet to market.

On Tuesday, the company revealed private aircraft operator NetJets will be the fleet launch customer of the Global 8000, which will be the world's new fastest business plane.

Textron Aviation ended production of the Citation X+ in 2018 to avoid overlap with its super mid-sized Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation

Expected to enter service in 2025, the jet will steal the speed crown from the 12-seater Cessna Citation X+, which can fly up to Mach 0.935.

NetJets' Global 7500. NetJets

The jet builds on the success of its predecessor, the Global 7500, which currently holds the title of the world's largest and longest-ranged purpose-built private aircraft, reaching Mach 0.925 and flying up to 7,700 nautical miles (8,861 miles).

NetJets has placed a firm order for four Global 8000 aircraft, valued at $312 million. According to Bombardier, each jet is priced at $78 million — $3 million more than the Global 7500.

Bombardier CEO Éric Marte and NetJets president of sales, marketing, and services at the delivery ceremony of the company's first Global 7500 in December 2021 in Montreal, Canada. Bombardier

Patrick Gallagher, NetJets' president of sales, marketing, and service, told Insider that demand is up 35-40% and inventory for fractional ownership of its aircraft, which allows several people to share the cost of owning and chartering a NetJets plane, is sold out through 2023.

Atlantic Aviation is one of NetJets preferred fixed-based operators, where it receives services like fueling, in many cities. NetJets

NetJets Global 7500. NetJets

"There's a huge amount of people who weren't flying private before, but have the means to," he said. "But the pandemic unlocked a large portion of that demand and we've seen a record number of people inquiring to become a NetJets customer."The charter company plans to eventually have 24 Global 8000s, which includes converting its eight future Global 7500 deliveries to the new flagship plane and retrofitting its in-service 7500s to 8000s, Gallagher told Insider.

NetJets Global 6000. Business Wire

According to its website, the operator also has the Global 5500 and the Global 6000 in addition to the Global 7500.

A NetJets' Embraer Phenom 300E. Embraer Executive Jets

In total, NetJets operates over 850 aircraft worldwide, including the Embraer Phenom, as well as Cessna Citation and Bombardier Challenger variants.

But, the new Global 8000 will be its crown jewel — take a look at the luxurious jet.

Reaching near supersonic speeds, the new flagship plane can cruise up to Mach 0.94…

…and fly up to 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles), which could connect cities like New York and Hong Kong and Los Angeles and Singapore.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner. AP

According to Boeing specs, the jet will fly further than the planemaker's 787 Dreamliner family.

Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft. Bombardier

The Global 8000 has already begun flight testing with one Global 7500 testbed breaking the sound barrier during a flight in May 2021, repeatedly reaching Mach 1.015.

The G800 can fly up to 8,000 nm at 0.85, and up to 7,000 nm at 0.90. Gulfstream

The new plane will compete with the Gulfstream G800, which will match Bombardier's flagship jet in terms of range but still lag behind in terms of speed at Mach 0.925.

The Gulfstream G800 test plane at the Farnborough Air Show in July 2022. Taylor Rains/Insider

The rival jet is expected to enter service in 2023, which is two years before the Global 8000 is set to hit the market.

In addition to record-breaking performance, the Global 8000 will also boast the lowest cabin altitude in its class at 2,900 feet, which Bombardier equates to walking through Yosemite National Park.

Moreover, the jet's innovative Soleil lighting system helps battle jet lag after long-haul flights.

Inside NetJets' Global 7500. NetJets

Gallagher told Insider that the interior of the company's future Global 8000 will mirror NetJets' current Global 7500 configuration to maintain consistency across the fleet.

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

Specifically, there are four distinct living spaces, including a meeting room with two sets of loungers…

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

…a six-person dining area…

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

…an entertainment suite with a couch and large flatscreen TV…

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

…and a bedroom with a double bed and lounger in the back of the jet.

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

An ensuite bathroom with a sink and toilet connects to the bedroom. An optional shower can be added to the space, though NetJets does not have one.

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

According to Bombardier, the plane features the industry's largest kitchen, complete with convection ovens, a sink, and a refrigerator.

The crew rest area.Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

The front of the plane also has a small lavatory and a dedicated crew rest area. In total, the jet can carry up to 19 people.

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

For the pilots, the plane sports a next-generation cockpit with fly-by-wire technology...

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

...and advanced avionics with four large flight displays.

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

Throughout the cabin, customers will find power outlets and plenty of storage…

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

…retractable tables in front of each lounger…

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

…and huge windows with adjustable shades.

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 cabin. Bombardier

The Global 8000 also hosts an exclusive "nice touch" cabin management system that allows customers to adjust the settings throughout the jet, like lighting and temperature.

Bombardier's rendering of its Global 8000 executive cabin. Bombardier

The Nuage Cube is a multi-purpose piece of furniture that can be used as a footrest, stool, or small table, and has been introduced as part of the executive cabin. Bombardier

Inside NetJets' Global 7500. NetJets

Bombardier has also launched its "executive cabin" option exclusively for its Global 7500 and Global 8000 planes, which will feature three workspaces and is intended to be a corporate office in the sky.Although many private charter companies may not adopt the configuration, it may prove to be a good option for corporations buying private jets for company travel.As far as the cost per hour to charter a Global 8000, NetJets declined to share pricing.

Bombardier